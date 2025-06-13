The 2024 raid in Miami Beach. Bild: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

The trial against Sean Combs is underway in New York. In the run-up to the trial, a property belonging to the former rap superstar was searched in March 2024 - now a special agent reports what was found.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you 55-year-old rapper Sean Combs is accused of sex trafficking, organized crime and other crimes.

According to a special agent, weapons, drugs and baby oil were discovered during a house search.

If convicted, Combs faces a life sentence. Show more

According to a special agent from the Department of Homeland Security, weapons, drugs and baby oil were found in a property belonging to former rap superstar Sean "Diddy" Combs during a search last year.

During the search of the property in March 2024, several weapons and ammunition were discovered in a specially secured room, said special agent Andre LaMon during the trial against Combs in court in New York, according to US media reports. In addition, various drugs as well as 200 bottles of baby oil and 900 bottles of lubricant were discovered.

Trial could drag on for several weeks

The 55-year-old musician is accused of sex trafficking, organized crime and other criminal offences. The rapper denies all accusations and has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, he faces a life sentence. The trial could drag on for several weeks. In recent weeks, several women have already reported years of serious sexual and physical abuse in the trial.

According to US media reports, rapper Kanye West was one of the spectators in the courtroom today. Combs' family members have also been present in the courtroom on almost every day of the trial so far.