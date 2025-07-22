  1. Residential Customers
Mysterious Weather service draws parallels to the hot summer of 2003

SDA

22.7.2025 - 12:48

Similar to the record-breaking summer of 2003, this year's hot June was followed by a temperature setback. (archive picture)
Keystone

Looking at the current weather situation, the private weather service Meteonews draws parallels with the heatwave summer of 2003: the hottest June to date was followed by an equally record-breaking hot August.

Keystone-SDA

22.07.2025, 12:48

In 2003, as in 2025, the prevailing high-pressure situation in June resulted in an extraordinary amount of sunshine and hot temperatures, as meteorologist Michael Eichmann from Meteonews wrote in a blog post. In addition, a temperature setback followed the hot June in 2003.

These parallels allow initial, cautious conclusions to be drawn for August, he continued. In 2003, August - like June - was the hottest since records began. Back then, high pressure over the British Isles meant that Atlantic currents had to move northwards and did not reach the Alpine region.

Initial models are also forecasting high-pressure weather for the British Isles this year. However, Eichmann emphasized that even small model deviations can lead to large differences.

