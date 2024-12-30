Over 70 dead: wedding party in Ethiopia involved in an accident - Gallery The truck crashed off the Gelan Bridge as it was returning from a wedding ceremony in the southern region of Sidama in Ethiopia. Image: AP Photo/Str/Keystone At least 71 people died in the serious accident. Image: AP Photo/Str/Keystone Rescue workers recover the vehicle. Image: dpa The truck loaded with wedding guests crashed into the Galana River while crossing a bridge. Image: dpa Over 70 dead: wedding party in Ethiopia involved in an accident - Gallery The truck crashed off the Gelan Bridge as it was returning from a wedding ceremony in the southern region of Sidama in Ethiopia. Image: AP Photo/Str/Keystone At least 71 people died in the serious accident. Image: AP Photo/Str/Keystone Rescue workers recover the vehicle. Image: dpa The truck loaded with wedding guests crashed into the Galana River while crossing a bridge. Image: dpa

A wedding party in rural Ethiopia comes to a terrible end: At least 71 people die in a serious accident. The death toll could rise.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 71 people have died in a devastating traffic accident in Ethiopia.

All of them were part of a wedding party.

A completely overcrowded truck transporting the party participants plunged down a bridge into a river on Sunday.

The search for victims is still ongoing at the scene of the accident. Show more

Among the people on the truck was the bride - the group was on their way to a reception at her parents' home after the church wedding.

Search for victims in the river continues

The search for victims is still ongoing at the scene of the accident. In view of the number of seriously injured people, the authorities assumed that the number of fatalities could still rise. The isolated location of the accident site in an area with poor infrastructure is also likely to contribute to this.

A total of 73 accident victims, some of them seriously injured, were taken to the nearest hospital. "We are overwhelmed," said a hospital representative. The most seriously injured were transferred to the region's capital.

Hospital not equipped for high number of accident victims

The nearest hospital to the accident site has neither a fully equipped ambulance nor the equipment to treat seriously injured patients, a nurse told the German Press Agency. "The village is not in a position to provide professional rescue services."

There are only a few bus routes in rural Ethiopia. The beds of trucks are often used to transport passengers. What's more, these vehicles are often overcrowded and travel on winding mountain roads.