US President Donald Trump will definitely be attending the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos GR. The Economic Forum confirmed Trump's participation in the meeting on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will also be traveling to Graubünden.

The WEF 2026 is taking on historic dimensions, said the head of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Børge Brende, to the media. The annual meeting is taking place against the most complex geopolitical backdrop since 1945. In Davos, he is hoping for the "spirit" of dialog to move the world forward.

Over 3,000 participants are expected, including 64 heads of state and six of the seven G7 leaders. In addition to around 1700 "key business leaders", 850 business leaders from all over the world are expected to attend. Representatives from a total of 130 countries are taking part, Brende added.

The focus will be on topics such as Ukraine, Iran, Gaza and Venezuela. A large delegation from Africa is also expected this year.

The program is structured around five areas that correspond to each other, including the increasingly competitive geopolitical and geo-economic environment, security, diplomacy and humanitarian aid, said WEF Executive Director Mirek Dušek.

The WEF 2026 starts next Monday and runs until January 23.