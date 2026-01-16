US President Donald Trump will speak on Wednesday. Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Davos is set to host one of the most politically charged World Economic Forums in recent decades. US President Donald Trump is arriving with a large delegation, while the security authorities in Bern and Graubünden are preparing for protests and an increased risk of escalation.

The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from January 19 to 23 and is strongly influenced by Donald Trump.

An unauthorized anti-WEF demonstration has been announced for Saturday in Bern, in which pro-Palestinian groups also intend to take part.

Security authorities are expecting violent groups to attend, while a historically large protection plan is in place in Davos. Show more

This year's World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 19 to 23 in Davos GR will be dominated by US President Donald Trump. He will give a speech on Wednesday. This WEF will be one of the most important, the organizers announced. The most important points at a glance.

Trade

For Switzerland, Trump's participation in the WEF is particularly important for the customs agreement to be negotiated. A formal agreement must be reached by March 31. President Trump meets President Guy Parmelin in Davos. It remains to be seen whether details of the agreement will be discussed.

During the customs negotiations to date, Switzerland has spoken several times with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who will also be present in Davos. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will also be traveling to Graubünden.

Venezuela

The US military action in which Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro was captured triggered reactions worldwide. The SP Switzerland regretted that Trump was not disinvited from the WEF because of this "action contrary to international law". The party called on President Parmelin to take a "clear stance" at his meeting with Trump in Davos.

Iran

Due to the Iranian leadership's brutal reaction to the recent mass protests, Trump has already threatened Iran several times with US intervention. The US army is currently increasing its presence in the region.

The situation is tense and therefore one of the most important topics in Davos, explained WEF Executive Director Mirek Dušek at the beginning of the current week. Switzerland also has a special role in the conflict: it represents the interests of the USA in Iran because the USA has not had a diplomatic representation there since 1980. Meanwhile, Switzerland wants to mediate in view of the tensions between the two states.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also among the WEF guests. He recently spoke of progress in the exchange between the Ukrainian negotiating team and US representatives. Documents were largely ready to be signed, he said, but did not provide any details.

He assumed that the Davos format would be very successful in terms of relations with Ukraine's partners and its reconstruction following the Russian attacks. An agreement to end the war is still pending. Russia is still not invited.

Middle East conflict

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East will also be a topic in Davos. Both Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Mohammed Mustafa, Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, are on the WEF guest list. The prime ministers of Qatar and Egypt, who were involved in the talks between Israel and Hamas, are also traveling to the Graubünden resort.

WEF 2026 guest list

The top shots also include EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron. A confidant of Macron did not rule out the possibility that he could stay in Davos until Wednesday to take part in any talks with Trump or his entourage, including on Ukraine.

The heads of government from Germany, Canada and Spain are also in attendance. The Lebanese Prime Minister will also be there and, for the first time ever, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. A large delegation from the United Arab Emirates is also expected to attend the WEF.

A large delegation from Africa is also expected this year, as the dialogue between Europe and Africa is very important, the WEF organizers said at the beginning of the week. The 3000 participants also include around 1700 business leaders, including almost 850 of the world's leading CEOs. In total, representatives from 130 countries are taking part.

Federal Councillors

The Swiss government will be represented by four members. A total of 40 bilateral meetings are planned by President Guy Parmelin, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Defense Minister Martin Pfister and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

According to the Swiss government, these meetings will focus on key economic and trade policy issues, the geopolitical situation and developments in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as international financial and tax matters.

Security

Donald Trump's attendance will ensure an exceptionally high level of security. Never before have so many VIPs with protection obligations taken part, said overall event manager Walter Schlegel. A total of 123 people with protection status are traveling to Davos. 400 guests, including 64 heads of state and government, enjoy protection under international law - among them six of the seven G7 leaders.

The tense geopolitical situation is also having an impact on security. The threat of terrorism has increased, as have the risks of cyber attacks and espionage. Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are also exacerbating the security environment in Switzerland. Nevertheless, nothing stands in the way of the WEF being held safely. A cost ceiling of CHF 9 million has been set aside for the security measures.

Demonstrations

Trump is also causing more protests. An unauthorized demonstration entitled "Smash WEF" has been announced for Saturday in Bern, followed by one in Zurich on Monday.

A protest march for climate justice is starting in Graubünden, which will culminate in an authorized Juso rally in Davos on Sunday. Last year, several demonstrators were arrested for blocking the streets. Many smaller rallies are also expected in the Davos area.

Guiding principle

This year's WEF is taking place against the most complex geopolitical backdrop since 1945, said the head of the WEF, Børge Brende, at the beginning of the week. Under the motto "A Spirit of Dialogue", he emphasized the need for dialogue in uncertain times.

The WEF offers an impartial platform to address the most important economic, geopolitical and technological forces and change.