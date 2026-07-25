Berlin
Wegner: An Attack on Our Cosmopolitan Society
Police spokesperson Florian Nath (left) and Kai Wegner (center, CDU), Governing Mayor, speak with journalists after the cancellation of Christopher Street Day (CSD). Photo: Fabian Sommer/dpa
Keystone
Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) described the incident that occurred on the sidelines of Christopher Street Day as an “attack on our free and cosmopolitan society.” “After a peaceful and colorful CSD, the gathering calling for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal way,” he said.