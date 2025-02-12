According to a recent study, syringes from the brands "Wegovy", "Ozempic" and "Mounjaro" could not only help with weight loss. Archivbild: Jens Kalaene/dpa

The weight loss injections used to treat obesity could also help people to drink less alcohol and smoke less, according to a new study from the USA. The study, which was published on Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, was very small with 48 adult participants and lasted only two months.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a US study, weight loss injections can also help people to drink less alcohol and smoke less.

The study was very small with 48 adult participants and only lasted two months.

In addition to reports of obese patients using weight loss injections, experiments with mice also suggest that this could reduce cravings. Show more

So it is not really conclusive yet. However, the scientists involved saw the results as a clear indication that preparations such as Ozempic and Wegovy could be used far beyond weight loss.

"This is such promising data. And we need more of it," said study co-author Dr. Klara Klein of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who treats patients with diabetes and obesity. "We often hear that the desire to drink decreases greatly when people start these medications, if not disappears altogether."

However, experts warn at the same time

In addition to reports of obese patients using weight loss injections, experiments with mice also indicate that this could reduce cravings. These drugs are also being tested on people who are addicted to painkillers, so-called opioids, and cocaine. However, experts also warn that it is not yet clear how safe these drugs are for slim people. All participants in the study were overweight.

The drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work by mimicking hormones in the gut and brain that regulate appetite and satiety. The new study looked at the active ingredient semaglutide, which is contained in the drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

The study was funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, which is part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).