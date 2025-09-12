Helvetia and Baloise want to merge. (archive picture) sda

The Swiss Competition Commission has approved the merger of Helvetia and Baloise. This means that the merger announced in April has cleared another hurdle.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Competition Commission Weko and the EU Commission have approved the merger of Helvetia and Baloise.

The new "Helvetia Baloise Holding" is to be founded by December 5, provided that Finma also gives the green light.

With a business volume of over CHF 20 billion, the Group will become the second-largest insurer in Switzerland. Show more

The major merger of the two insurers Helvetia and Baloise announced in April has cleared another important hurdle. The Swiss Competition Commission (ComCo) has approved the planned merger, the two groups announced on Friday.

In addition, the European Commission has also successfully completed the so-called FSR (Foreign Subsidies Regulation) review. The Commission had already announced at the beginning of August that it did not believe the merger raised any competition law concerns.

Helvetia and Baloise have now also set the date for completion of the merger. The transaction is to be completed by December 5, provided that all other necessary approvals have been obtained by then, according to the statement. The decision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma), for example, is still pending.

Shareholders already said yes in May

The shareholders of both companies had already approved the merger to form the new "Helvetia Baloise Holding" in May. With a combined business volume of over CHF 20 billion and around 22,000 employees, the Group will become the second-largest insurer in Switzerland and one of the top 10 in the industry in Europe.

Helvetia boss Fabian Rupprecht will take over operational management as CEO of the new Group, which will be based in Basel. Baloise Chairman Thomas von Planta will take over as Chairman of the Board of Directors.