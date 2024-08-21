As of Thursday, the doors of the Weltbild branches in Switzerland will remain closed. Jens Büttner/dpa

Weltbild, the book retail chain with a history stretching back almost 90 years, has gone bankrupt. All Swiss branches will be closed with immediate effect.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Weltbild is closing all its branches in Switzerland with immediate effect.

The employees will be made redundant.

Last week, the German parent company had to file for insolvency. Show more

Weltbild Germany already announced its closure last week. Now all Swiss branches are also closing, as "Züritoday" reports. The portal refers to a letter from the Swiss managing director Anatol Fussi to the employees. The traditional bookshop had to file for bankruptcy on Wednesday.

Fussi had to deliver "very difficult and sad news", he wrote. The effects of the bankruptcy in Germany have now also become "insurmountable" at the Swiss headquarters in Wangen near Olten. Every effort has been made to avert the end.

The closure is apparently immediate: all 24 branches in Switzerland are closing with immediate effect. The doors will remain closed from Thursday.

No August wages for employees

The employees of the bookstore chain with a history stretching back almost 90 years have been made redundant with immediate effect and should contact the RAV. "Unfortunately, we will no longer be able to pay the August wages," writes Fussi. The outstanding wage claims can therefore be claimed retrospectively via the RAV or the bankruptcy office.

It is not known exactly how many employees are affected by the sudden measure. Weltbild employed around 200 people in Switzerland in 2018.

E-book customers could soon lose purchases

Weltbild confirms the bankruptcy announcement on its website. In addition, all customers who have purchased e-books, audiobook downloads or a tolino e-reader are being asked to link their account to an alternative tolino book retail partner.

Otherwise, they run the risk of no longer being able to access the content they have purchased. They must proceed quickly: Customers only have until August 31 to make the switch.