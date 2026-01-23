Thousands are being forced to leave their homes, and entire towns are being evacuated: Wildfires are spreading rapidly in British Columbia. The provincial government has now declared a state of emergency.

The western Canadian province of British Columbia has declared a state of emergency due to rapidly spreading wildfires. More than 20,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes. The community of Summerland, with a population of about 12,000, has been particularly hard hit.

According to authorities, the so-called Bald Range Fire had spread to about 9,500 hectares in a short period of time on Friday amid strong winds. Many homes and other property have been destroyed, British Columbia Premier David Eby said. Conditions are “extremely dangerous” and are changing by the minute, he warned. Some people have been trapped by the flames and must be rescued by air.

Prime Minister Carney Pledges Support

“You are not facing this alone—the entire province stands behind you,” Eby said, addressing those affected. He added that the top priority is to protect human lives and support rescue efforts. The authorities are working with local agencies to provide shelter and other assistance to evacuees. Currently, sufficient resources are available for this purpose.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked the firefighters and other emergency responders. The federal government stands ready to assist British Columbia with firefighting efforts and evacuations, he wrote on social media.

According to media reports, more than 100 wildfires have recently been recorded in British Columbia, nearly half of which were out of control. Other Canadian provinces, such as Ontario and Quebec, have also had to contend with major wildfires this year.