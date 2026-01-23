Western Switzerland is sending another contingent of firefighters to France to help fight the wildfires. It will replace the firefighters who have been on the scene since July 26.

Given the situation on the ground and the numerous remaining hot spots, the extension of the support mission has been approved, the Geneva Fire and Rescue Service (SIS) announced on Thursday.

The second contingent consists of 33 people: 21 from Geneva, nine from Vaud, two from Neuchâtel, and one firefighter from the French department of Haute-Savoie. This group includes 20 professional firefighters, 12 volunteer firefighters, and one paramedic.

The emergency response team will depart from Geneva on Saturday evening and is scheduled to arrive in Pessac, in southwestern France, on Sunday morning. The Geneva police are providing a tour bus for the trip. On the return trip, this bus will bring the first contingent of 34 emergency responders back to Switzerland. The vehicles already stationed on site will remain in France for further operations.