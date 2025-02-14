Whale encounter with a moment of shock: In the south of Chile, a kayaker was briefly swallowed by a humpback whale. Five seconds later, the stunned man reappeared unharmed, as a video recording showed.

Five seconds later, the stunned man resurfaced unharmed, as a video recording showed.

According to experts, humpback whales are unable to eat objects the size of a human plus a kayak due to their small throat. Show more

The kayaker was paddling unsuspectingly near the town of Punta Arenas in Patagonia when a whale suddenly emerged from the water and swallowed him and his yellow boat whole, as a later recording showed.

The humpback whale immediately spat the kayaker out again. Due to their narrow throat, these whales are unable to eat objects the size of a human plus a kayak. Image: Screenshot AP/Youtube

The scene captured on camera, which happened last Saturday, later went viral. It was published on online networks by the kayaker's father. In the recording, the son can be heard shouting to his father: "I thought he had swallowed me." The father, who rushed to help his visibly shocked son, tried to calm him down by saying: "Relax, relax, I'm coming."

The father later told TVN that he was "really scared" in the three seconds when his son suddenly disappeared. "And suddenly he shot out."

Humpback whales have small mouths

The 24-year-old himself apparently escaped with a fright. He saw something that was "blue and white and passed close to my face", he later told TVN. He didn't realize what was happening. He thought the whale had "eaten" him. According to experts, however, humpback whales are unable to do this due to their small throat.

According to marine biologist Maria José Pérez from the University of Chile, incidents like this are "very rare". She told the AFP news agency that she suspected that the kayak had been "right in the whale's feeding area" with krill or fish. The image shows how the whale "came to the surface sideways with its mouth open". The marine mammal had probably not even noticed the small boat.