A humpback whale has been lying off Timmendorfer Strand since Monday. All previous rescue attempts have failed. Now large equipment is to help. Follow the rescue operation live on blue News in the ticker and stream.

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17.10 hrs Expert sees need to catch up in animal rescue Despite all the excitement about the stranded whale, Manuel Abraas sees a need to catch up elsewhere, according to Focus. "You can see that we are relatively poor at rescuing large animals in Germany," criticizes the CEO of Sea Shepherd. Although the necessary equipment is now on site, this has taken up too much time, the marine conservationist complains. Countries such as Australia and New Zealand are better positioned. "If you establish this here, you can start immediately. Now would be the right time," says Abraas, hoping for a rethink. Asked specifically about the chances of success of the current rescue mission, Abraas replies optimistically: "There's still a lot of life left in this whale."

16.52 hrs Police want to escort whale to the North Sea In the event of a successful rescue, the next step has already been decided. Schleswig-Holstein's Minister President Daniel Günther has presented the plan for the time after the rescue. Several police boats will be on standby to escort the whale safely through the Baltic Sea once it has been freed from the sandbank. The aim is to return the animal to the North Sea - its natural habitat. The campaign is to be supported internationally: Danish authorities are also involved and are to support the escort.

16.16 hrs "Whale wants to join in!" Robert Marc Lehmann reports on progress. KEYSTONE There is a new surge of hope in the rescue operation. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann tells "Bild" about decisive progress in direct contact with the animal. "The whale now trusts me and is highly motivated to participate. It has also lost its fear of me," says Lehmann. This trust is crucial - and for the first time, the animal responds specifically to his signals. He also tried to motivate the whale with calls such as "Go, Go, Go". This impression was confirmed shortly afterwards. "I'm more hopeful now than I was before, because I noticed out there that the whale wants to go! It wants to start," explains Lehmann in an interview with the newspaper. The whale behaves calmly as soon as it is near him - a sign that a kind of connection has been established.

4.04 p.m. Now the diver who is fighting for survival with the stranded whale is speaking out A stranded humpback whale is fighting for survival on the German Baltic coast. Robert Marc Lehmann accompanies the rescue attempts as a diver up close - and drastically dampens expectations. Read all about it here: "He's scared" Now the diver who is fighting for survival with the stranded whale is speaking out

16.01 Expert remains optimistic - "It's worth moving this one" Despite the difficult situation, experts still see good chances for a successful rescue of the stranded whale. ITAW marine biologist Joseph Schnitzler is confident: "The chances are good that we are preparing a way out that the whale will take." His institute has experience with similar cases - even if every stranding is different. According to Schnitzler, one thing is particularly striking about the current animal: "Externally, the animal is well nourished and fit." Only the skin is not in optimal condition. Nevertheless, the whale is in a position in which it "could probably survive for weeks". It is therefore clear to the expert: "It's worth moving it." In his view, doing nothing would not be an option - also for ethical reasons. "The seagulls would peck it alive," warns Schnitzler, referring to the alternative of leaving the animal to its fate. According to the marine biologist, whether the whale survives in the long term after a possible rescue depends above all on how quickly it regains its strength and is able to orient itself in open water.

3.33 pm Whale can't eat - work continues The situation remains critical, but there is still hope for the stranded whale. The animal has not eaten since Monday - a problem that is related to its current situation. In shallow water, the whale cannot open its mouth wide enough to eat as usual. Humpback whales normally hunt by shooting into schools of fish with their mouths open - this is not possible under the current conditions. Nevertheless, the animals have large fat reserves. They can survive for weeks without food. According to local assessments, the whale in the Baltic Sea is also well-fed and could now benefit from its energy reserves. At the same time, rescue work is continuing at full speed. "There is still hope," Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research told the Lübecker Nachrichten newspaper. The work is to continue until nightfall. This leaves a narrow window of opportunity: the helpers are doing everything they can to help the weakened animal find its way back to deeper water in time.

2.10 p.m. "Come on!" Whale shows fighting spirit There is a moment in the stream that gives everyone hope: "Come on!", the diver calls out to the whale - and the animal actually reacts. It flaps its tail fin several times, moves clearly and even makes noises. For a few seconds, it looks as if the rescue might succeed. But after a few seconds, the whale subsides again. Hope lives on - even if the decisive breakthrough is yet to come. Whale expert Stephanie Gross told Focus Online that it was an important signal: "Everyone saw it as a positive sign," she said of the animal's recent movements. A diver had previously tried to get the whale to swim and test whether it was ready to use the dug-out channel. Gross puts the fact that the attempt ultimately failed down to the conditions on site: "Apparently the channel was not yet clear." That's why they deliberately refrained from driving the animal into it.

1.10 p.m. Excavator working directly on the whale Robert Marc Lehmann (in the water), biologist, works on the stranded whale in the Baltic Sea. KEYSTONE The excavator has now worked its way right up to the animal's head - instead of meters, it is now moving centimetre by centimetre. Marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann is coordinating the operation on site. Wearing diving gear, he secures the whale's head while the excavator bucket works as precisely as possible to avoid further endangering the animal. At the same time, the whale shows significantly more activity for the first time. The pictures show the whale moving again and again. However, the conditions on site remain difficult, with wind and strong waves making the excavation work more difficult.

12.40 p.m. Salvage work is making progress The salvage work is making progress, but the situation remains tense. An excavator is now working directly in front of the stranded animal, digging a channel to enable the whale to return to deeper water. At the same time, a diver is working to try and persuade the whale to swim. From time to time, the animal seems to react to the efforts - it shows slight movements. However, there has been no major movement so far. It is still uncertain whether the rescue operation will succeed.

11.15 a.m. Whale would not have made it all the way The whale would not have made it all the way if it had been successfully rescued. As the Baltic Sea is not its natural habitat, it has to return to the North Sea and then continue into the Atlantic. According to experts, there is a risk that the whale could get stuck again or not find its way out of the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea is a bottleneck, said Jan Herrmann, a veterinarian and whale expert from Wilhelmshaven. "You have to find the exit again, and it's not entirely certain that this is how the humpback whales navigate."

10.01 am Whale reacts very nervously Robert Marc Lehmann is on site. KEYSTONE Before the rescue attempt began, biologist Robert Marc Lehmann approached the stuck animal. It reacted with violent movements and loud snorts. The marine mammal is stuck in shallow water - so shallow that you can stand there. According to Stephanie Gross from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW), the diver's assessment showed that the animal was in relatively good shape. The humpback whale reacts to being approached. Although its head is in shallow water, it can still lift it.

9.30 a.m. Channel becomes 50 meters long Dredger operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told dpa on Wednesday that a 50-meter-long, six-meter-wide and 1.20-meter-deep channel was to be dug in front of the whale's head using a total of two dredgers. Wind and currents are particularly challenging during the rescue operation.

8.52 a.m. Whale has to get used to noises The aim is to slowly approach the 12 to 15-metre-long marine mammal so that it can get used to the noises, the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand (Schleswig-Holstein), Sven Partheil-Böhnke, told dpa. Maximum concentration is required during the work. The mayor explained that it was necessary to work within one centimeter of the animal's head. This is also not without danger for the humpback whale.

8.30 a.m. Excavators have started digging Two excavators have now started digging a channel at some distance from the animal, which is stuck on a sandbank, and a third excavator is still on the beach to provide support, according to a reporter from the German Press Agency (dpa).

04.30 a.m. Rescue operation with excavators starts today It could be the last attempt to free the humpback whale lying aground off Timmendorfer Strand: After a large shovel dredger arrived on Wednesday evening, it is to be lowered into the water together with a second dredger, which should arrive later this evening. The rescue of the whale is then expected to begin at around 8.00 am. The excavators will be used to dig a 50-meter-long, six-meter-wide and 1.20-meter-deep channel in front of the whale's head, excavator operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told the news agency dpa on Wednesday. This way, the animal would not have to turn to get away, explained Carsten Mannheimer from the marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd. Show more

What you need to know about the rescue operation

It could be the last attempt to free the humpback whale lying aground off Timmendorfer Strand: After a large shovel dredger arrived on Wednesday evening, it is to be lowered into the water together with a second dredger, which should arrive later that evening.

The excavators will be used to dig a 50 meter long, six meter wide and 1.20 meter deep channel in front of the whale's head, excavator operator Tim Löhndorf from the company Ökologischer Gewässerdienst Wandhoff told the news agency dpa on Wednesday. This way, the animal does not have to turn to get away, explained Carsten Mannheimer from the marine conservation organization Sea Shepherd.

Löhndorf said that wind and currents were particularly challenging during the rescue operation. The vehicle that was delivered today is a buoyant shovel dredger. It can be used like an amphibious vehicle on land and in the water. Pontoons are also used for stabilization.

Larger than initially assumed

In contrast to the previous days, the whale's regular growling could no longer be heard on Wednesday - if only because of the stormy weather. Experts had also spoken of skin changes in the course of the stranding. According to experts from the German Oceanographic Museum, the chances of survival are slim: "The whale's state of health is worrying, both in terms of its skin and its general condition," they said on Tuesday.

A special floating dredger (right) is driven next to floating pontoons to the beach near Niendorf, where a whale is stranded in shallow water. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Marcus Brandt

Measurements have shown that the humpback whale lying off the Niendorf district is larger than initially assumed: It was probably between 12 and 15 meters long and weighed an estimated 15 tons, said Joseph Schnitzler from the Institute for Terrestrial and Aquatic Wildlife Research (ITAW). With such a massive animal, it is all the more difficult to bring it back into deeper water. Unlike in the North Sea, there is also no clear tide in the Baltic Sea that could wash the whale back into deeper water.

The beached whale in shallow water at Timmendorfer Strand. (March 25, 2026) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Selim Sundheimer

Not the first rescue attempt

The humpback whale was discovered on the sandbank on Monday morning. On Tuesday, a rescue attempt with a small suction dredger had failed. "Unfortunately, it turned out that the sand was too firm," explained ITAW whale expert Stephanie Gross. Other attempts had previously failed. Although it was possible to turn the whale in the direction of the deeper channel, it did not get free.

Attempts to make waves with police boats so that the whale could swim free also failed. In order not to stress the whale any further, the attempts were initially abandoned. But even the hope that the animal would be able to swim free with the high tide on Tuesday night was not fulfilled.

Birds settle on the whale

There are barriers and police about a hundred meters from the pier next to which the whale was stranded. White whitecaps appear on the Baltic Sea on Wednesday. It is stormy, freezing cold and raining - which is probably why there are only a few onlookers behind the barriers.

Every minute or so, the whale can be seen breathing and a small fountain splashes up from its head. Its back sticks out of the water and every now and then seabirds settle down to peck something off the whale's back.

According to experts, humpback whales can weigh up to around 30 tons and have a life expectancy of up to 90 years. The species is characterized by its long pectoral fins, called flippers, which reach a third of its body length.

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