Animal Whales and dolphins play with each other according to study

SDA

12.8.2025 - 04:32

Humpback whales are considered to be extremely social animals. (archive picture)
Keystone
Keystone

Humpback whales show their bellies to dolphins and dolphins ride the waves created by whales: A study by researchers at Australia's Griffith University has revealed regular and above all friendly encounters in the ocean between the animals.

Keystone-SDA

12.08.2025, 04:32

Olaf Meynecke, whale researcher and head of the Whales & Climate Program, and co-author Olivia Crawley evaluated photos and videos from social media. They analyzed a total of 199 encounters between 19 baleen whale and dolphin species in 17 countries. The results were published in the specialist journal "Discover Animals".

The key finding: around a quarter of the cases involved positive mutual interaction - playful or friendly, not one-sided or disruptive. This is particularly evident in the body language of humpback whales, which are considered to be extremely social animals: they roll onto their side, present their belly or slowly approach the dolphins.

