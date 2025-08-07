Donald Trump imposes 39 percent punitive tariffs on Switzerland. KEYSTONE

Donald Trump's new punitive tariffs hit Swiss precision goods and pharmaceuticals - officially because of "unfair trade practices", unofficially probably for electoral reasons. Reactions from blue News readers range from frustration to calls for consequences.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The punitive tariffs imposed by Donald Trump against Switzerland for allegedly unfair trade practices in the pharmaceutical sector came into force on Thursday and are causing diplomatic upset.

The Federal Council appears irritated and announces talks, while reader reactions fluctuate between anger, criticism of Swiss policy and calls for self-assertion.

Despite political calls for a change of course, a tariff conflict with the USA remains economically risky, as Switzerland is heavily dependent on exports. Show more

Donald Trump's punitive tariffs against Switzerland came into force on Thursday. The justification: alleged distortions of competition due to "unfair trade practices" in the pharmaceutical sector and precision goods. However, observers suspect political motives - not least in view of the upcoming US elections. Donald Trump is apparently looking for scapegoats for economic imbalances and deficits in his own country.

Officially, the Federal Council is "disconcerted" by the measure. In an initial statement, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the long-standing partnership with the USA and announces talks. President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin return from Washington on Thursday. Little was achieved. What blue News readers say about the customs fiasco.

Reader reactions: Frustration, criticism - and defiance

The comments on blue News paint a multi-layered picture - between anger at the USA, criticism of Swiss politics and a call for self-determination. User "mazzo58" sums up the frustration of many: "Yes, unfortunately we live in a world where the powerful have to oppress the little ones so that they can show that they can do it." The user calls for consequences: a stop to US arms purchases and more Swiss domestic production: "The Swiss people should return to their values."

The reader "String" speaks of a "flimsy action" by Trump to distract from his own mistakes: "Are we to blame for what America imports itself?" The user "Simsalabim175" draws a clear demand from this: "Cancel the F-35 order."

Another user by the name of "Colorless-Ratificati" tries to be confident: "There are always two sides to setbacks [...] Now sink into self-pity or see a low blow as a sporting and clever challenge." The user "Verstehen", on the other hand, criticizes the diplomatic efforts as naive: "Nice trip to shake hands - nothing but expenses."

What now? Between self-assertion and realpolitik

Calls for a radical change of course - for example by withdrawing from military deals with the USA or launching new industrial initiatives - come up against an economic reality in which Switzerland is heavily dependent on exports. A tariff war with the USA would be almost impossible to win.

At the same time, however, it is clear that the debate goes beyond economic figures. It is being conducted above all in the Federal Council, but also among all companies and their employees who are affected.