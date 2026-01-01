Second-degree burns cause blisters to form on the skin. Symbolbild: IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

The surviving victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS suffered burns of varying severity. In medicine, there are four different degrees of burns - and the treatment options depend on them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Burns are among the most serious injuries of all.

Medically, there are four different degrees of severity of burns.

The treatment depends on the degree and extent of the burn. Show more

The decisive factors are the depth, extent and areas of the body affected. Today, doctors distinguish between these four degrees of severity:

First-degree burns

Only the top layer of skin is affected. The skin is reddened, it burns and hurts. Blisters do not form. A typical example is sunburn.

There is normally no danger to life - except in the case of very large areas or very small or very old people.

Second-degree burns

Here the epidermis and parts of the dermis are affected. Typical symptoms are severe pain, moist, shiny skin and blisters. Superficial burns can heal without scars, deeper burns often require skin grafts.

Danger to life is possible, especially if the burn covers a large area or if the face, hands, feet or genitals are affected, as well as in children and older people.

Third-degree burns

The entire skin layer is destroyed. The skin appears white, brown or black and leathery. The pain is often mild due to destroyed nerves. These burns are always a medical emergency requiring surgery and intensive care.

The risk of death is high.

Fourth-degree burns

The damage extends beyond the skin into muscles, tendons or bones. This results in charred tissue and massive tissue destruction.

The danger to life is very high and acute.

The body surface

The burnt body surface area is also one of the decisive factors for a burn victim's chance of survival. Above a certain surface area, the body can no longer compensate for the massive loss of fluids and the inflammatory reactions.

The extent of a burn is given as a percentage of the total body surface area. A burn is considered life-threatening if it affects more than 15 percent of the body surface in adults and as little as 5 to 10 percent in children. Thanks to modern intensive care medicine, however, even burns of more than 50 percent of the body surface are often survived.

Smoke poisoning

Smoke poisoning is one of the most common causes of death in fires. However, it does not necessarily have to be fatal. Smoke poisoning is caused by the inhalation of toxic gases such as carbon monoxide. Depending on the duration and intensity of smoke exposure, mild smoke inhalation can lead to temporary symptoms, while severe smoke inhalation can quickly become life-threatening. A typical sign of smoke inhalation is shortness of breath, usually combined with a strong urge to cough.

People who have been exposed to smoke gas for too long and suffer carbon monoxide poisoning may also experience cardiac arrhythmia, a drop in blood pressure, circulatory failure, confusion and unconsciousness. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a specific form of smoke inhalation.

To treat smoke inhalation, people with symptoms are given oxygen via a face mask. If a burn of the windpipe is suspected, a tube is inserted through the nose or mouth to prevent swelling of the windpipe.

If wheezing starts, bronchodilator medication is administered via a face mask together with oxygen, usually as a mist spray. In extreme cases, a ventilator must be used.