Batteries, jewelry or entire bottles: Every year, people end up in American emergency wards because objects get stuck in their bodies. An analysis of official hospital data shows how often curiosity, alcohol or bad ideas have medical consequences.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US magazine "Defector" analyzed data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and collected real-life emergencies from American hospitals in which objects got stuck in the body.

The cases come from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) and involve genitals, ranging from everyday objects to sex toys.

The sober medical records show that curiosity, alcohol or unsuccessful attempts at self-help often end up in the emergency room. Show more

At the end of the year, the US magazine "Defector" reminds us of a particularly annoying thing: things that shouldn't end up where they do. It is literally about objects that end up in people's bodies, whether accidentally or intentionally.

What is recorded there reads like a catalog of human errors of judgment. In the case of men, batteries, screws, tools, stationery and various sex toys are listed in connection with the penis and rectum. According to the report, some patients openly stated that they "wanted to see what it felt like". Others referred to alcohol, boredom or a chain of unfavorable circumstances.

The list is also long for women. According to the logs, the vagina contained jewelry, everyday objects, cosmetics and toys, among other things. The sober entries mention parties, vacation trips or worries about theft as triggers, for example:

«Inserted two diamond rings into her vagina at a party for fear they would be stolen.»

«Reported that a bag of marijuana had been in her vagina for two days and that this was unpleasant.»

The entries on the rectum are particularly extensive. From shampoo bottles and food to very large vibrators - including a 60-centimeter dildo - everything is included. Several reports end with well-intentioned rescue attempts with forceps, tweezers or tools failing and getting stuck in the body, for example:

«Patient states he inserted a baseball into his rectum to see what it felt like.»

«He reports that he slipped in the shower and a shampoo bottle got stuck in his rectum.»

The article is based on data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and lists real-life emergencies from American hospitals. The cases come from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), which has been collecting standardized data on emergency treatments for over 45 years.

It is based on a representative selection of hospitals and allows national extrapolations. The short case descriptions come directly from the medical records.