El Nino brings droughts in some regions of the world, while flooding is possible in other areas. Aaron Ufumeli/AP (Archivbild)

The El Niño climate phenomenon is just around the corner. What it could mean for Europe and Switzerland - and what experts are still puzzling over.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), El Niño is very likely just around the corner.

It is a natural climate phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean in which the usual interplay of wind and ocean currents is reversed.

Although there are individual remote links between El Niño and the weather in Europe, the climate phenomenon has hardly any impact on Switzerland.

However, other regions of the world could be threatened by devastating droughts, and flooding is also possible. Show more

What is in store for us?

It is highly likely that El Niño is coming and will affect the weather at least until the end of the year. It is difficult to say how strong the effects will be. The media and parts of the research community are speculating about a super El Niño, a particularly strong event. The last one, in 2023/24, was one of the five strongest since records began in 1950. What are the chances? 50-50, says climate researcher Mojib Latif from the Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany. "It may be, but it may not be."

Will El Niño be felt in Switzerland?

No, at least not directly. According to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), there are individual remote couplings between El Niño and the weather in Europe. However, these are only weak. For the Swiss (and Central European) weather, the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) - i.e. the pressure ratio between the Icelandic low and the Azores high - is the decisive clock generator. This Atlantic dynamic is many times more powerful for Switzerland than the distant impulses from the Pacific.

This is why there is no clear pattern in the local weather data: previous El Niño years sometimes brought icy cold and lots of snow to the Alps, sometimes extreme mildness.

However, the phenomenon could be felt indirectly, for example through higher prices for imported goods such as coffee or cocoa due to crop failures in South America.

No clear pattern: previous El Niño events in the Alps have brought both extreme mildness and icy cold. sda (Archivbild)

What exactly is El Niño?

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon in the Pacific in which the usual interplay of wind and ocean currents is reversed. Under normal conditions, strong trade winds drive the warm surface water westwards towards South East Asia, allowing cold, nutrient-rich deep water to rise off the coast of South America. During an El Niño, however, these winds weaken for reasons that are not yet fully understood: the warm water sloshes back to the east and blocks the cold deep water. This warms the upper ocean layers off South America, which leads to the death of plankton and the migration of schools of fish.

This oceanic warming changes the global air currents. The warm, humid air masses are now moving eastwards, bringing extreme precipitation to the west coast of America, while in Australia and Southeast Asia the wind reversal is causing a lack of moisture and the threat of severe droughts.

What does the development of a super El Niño depend on?

Wind fluctuations, which are difficult to predict, are decisive for the development and strength, explains Latif. Basically, this climatic phenomenon near the equator in the Pacific brings warm water and clouds to the otherwise dry coast of South America. This can cause devastating floods - often in South America and subsequently also in some East African countries. In Southeast Asia, Eastern Australia and as far as Southeast Africa, on the other hand, droughts and forest fires become more frequent. Between the El Niño episodes, there is a weather phenomenon with exactly the opposite sign. It is called La Niña.

Is climate change making El Niños stronger?

The WMO emphasizes that there is no scientific evidence to date. El Niños usually last nine to twelve months, reach their peak between November and February and occur every two to seven years. Only two years have passed since the last one (2023/24); the interval to the previous El Niño was seven years (2015/16).

However, the phenomenon can exacerbate the consequences of climate change. During an El Niño, the tropical Pacific Ocean and the atmosphere are warmer, and this can mean more energy and moisture for extreme weather events such as heatwaves and heavy rainfall, according to the WMO.

Will 2024 surpass the hottest year ever?

According to a recent WMO report, there is an 86 percent chance that one of the years 2026 to 2030 will have an even higher global average temperature than 2024. Due to El Niño, this could be the case as early as 2027. In 2024, the value was around 1.55 degrees above the pre-industrial level (1850-1900).

In the global climate agreement adopted in Paris in 2015, countries pledged to limit the man-made rise in temperature by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This is intended to avert the worst consequences of climate change. The global average temperature should not exceed 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels if possible. According to the definition widely used to date, the climate target is deemed to have been exceeded if the average temperature over an average of 20 years is higher than this.

How can countries prepare for El Niño?

The WMO recommends that governments and humanitarian organizations prepare for impacts on climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, energy and water management. They should develop plans for food security and the burden on the health sector. "Early seasonal forecasts and early warnings are crucial to save lives and mitigate the impact on our economies and communities," said WMO chief Celeste Saulo.