For Donald Trump, the Supreme Court's tariff ruling is a bitter defeat. Is it the end of the new US protectionism? What economists say about the ruling.

However, experts do not expect a fundamental shift away from the new US protectionism.

If the tariffs were lifted completely, this would result in an increase in GDP of 0.2 percent per year for Switzerland, says Hans Gersbach from the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich.

Bernd Weidensteiner from Commerzbank expects that Donald Trump will now try to impose tariffs on a different legal basis. Show more

The US Supreme Court has declared some of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration to be unlawful. In their initial comments, economists see this as a strengthening of the rule of law and the predictability of US trade policy, but do not expect a fundamental shift away from protectionism and only limited market consequences.

Hans Gersbach, Economic Research Center ETH Zurich

"Even a 15 percent tariff on certain goods exports to the US has a negative impact on economic output in Switzerland (compared to a neutral scenario without these tariffs). If these tariffs were lifted, this would result in an annual GDP increase of around 0.2 percent and thus average per capita income gains of around CHF 150 to 200 per year in Switzerland.

Companies in the watchmaking industry, the precision instrument sector, mechanical engineering and parts of the food industry that export heavily to the USA would benefit from this... However, the US administration will try to use other trade laws to justify the tariffs, and there are various ways of doing this. It is therefore unlikely that the tariffs will disappear quickly."

Arthur Jurus, Oddo BHF

"For global investors, the message is clear: US trade policy is more legally embedded again. This reduces the likelihood of discretionary and abrupt use of tariffs as a macroeconomic or geopolitical tool, lowering the uncertainty premium that has weighed on global supply chains. (...) Finally, this decision does not mean the end of US protectionism, but its transformation. The executive branch still has effective tools at its disposal - Section 301, Section 232 as well as anti-dumping and countervailing duty procedures - to build a more targeted, sector- and country-specific protection architecture."

Bernd Weidensteiner, Commerzbank

"Trump is now likely to try to impose tariffs on a different legal basis. This does not mean that the issue is off the table, even if the peak of the tariff conflicts is probably behind us. After all, the tariffs have proved unpopular, as they are partly blamed for the rising cost of living."

Thomas Gitzel, VP Bank

"The Supreme Court did not rule on the fundamental legality of tariffs, but on whether the President acted correctly on the basis of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Trade agreements that have already been concluded will presumably not be affected by the ruling. (...) As the ruling does not fundamentally call the tariffs into question and the US government also has other options for import duties, the financial markets are relatively relaxed about the ruling. Furthermore, the ruling strengthens confidence in the separation of powers in the USA. In any case, the principle of checks and balances has been strengthened."

Dirk Chlench, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

"In an initial reaction, the external value of the US dollar fell and yields on US government bonds rose slightly. This reaction is surprising, as the same reaction occurred to the original increase in tariffs. Market participants may be concerned about US government finances, as tariff revenues have so far at least partially offset the additional expenditure resulting from the OBBBA legislative package. The removal of tariffs should reduce the risk that the US inflation rate will pick up noticeably after all, which in turn should fuel speculation of Fed rate cuts."