This is where sex offender Jeffrey Epstein received guests: the Zorro Ranch in a remote area of New Mexico.

For years, Jeffrey Epstein systematically sexually exploited minors. Even years after the death of the US financier, much remains unclear. Deputies in the state of New Mexico want to change this - and a remote ranch is once again coming under the spotlight.

No time? blue New summarizes for you Members of the New Mexico House of Representatives want to shed light on what happened at the sprawling Zorro Ranch, where sex offender Jeffrey Epstein received guests.

Victims of Epstein had indicated that his criminal activities also extended to the Zorro Ranch.

The MPs are proposing a "truth commission" to gain insights and thus help prevent human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Show more

In the affair surrounding the activities of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a remote ranch in the US state of New Mexico is once again coming under the spotlight. The US financier, who systematically abused and sexually exploited minors for years, received guests at the property for years.

Two members of the New Mexico House of Representatives now want to shed light on what happened at the sprawling Zorro Ranch. They are proposing a "truth commission" to gain insights and thus help prevent human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Results in two years at the earliest

Democratic MP Andrea Romero from Santa Fe, the capital of New Mexico, said that Epstein's victims had indicated that his criminal activities had also extended to the Zorro Ranch. The sprawling estate with a mansion and private airstrip is located about 60 kilometers south of Santa Fe.

Marianna Anaya, who introduced the initiative with a proposed budget of 2.5 million dollars together with her party colleague Romero, explained that in order for the commission to begin its work, the lower chamber of Congress must give its approval when parliament reconvenes in January. A non-partisan oversight committee with four deputies would then have to be appointed. Results can be expected in two years at the earliest.

Events at the Zorro Ranch still largely unknown

Romero told a committee of MPs on Thursday that not enough was yet known about what had happened there for the state to take precautions against future abuse. "This commission will specifically bring to light the truth about what officials knew, why crimes went unreported or underreported, and how the state can ensure this never happens again." There is no complete documentation of what happened.

Epstein was found dead in his New York prison cell in 2019. According to the US authorities, he committed suicide. He acquired the Zorro Ranch from former governor Bruce King in 1993 and developed the property. In 2023, it was sold by the financier's estate, with the proceeds going to creditors.

Epstein case continues to inflame emotions

More than six years after his death, the Epstein case is still stirring up controversy. A parliamentary committee in the US capital Washington is also investigating the connections of the criminal, who once had excellent connections in the upper class. His circle of acquaintances also included US President Donald Trump.

In October, the posthumously published memoirs of Virginia Giuffre, probably the most prominent victim of the financier, climbed to the top of the Amazon bestseller list. The fact that she described details of her encounters with the then British prince and Epstein's friend Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, whom she accused of having sexually abused her on several occasions, probably played a decisive role in King Charles III officially stripping his brother of the princely title he had acquired at birth.

Investigation against Epstein in New Mexico - but no charges

No charges were ever brought against Epstein in New Mexico, although in the year of his death the state's Attorney General's Office confirmed the questioning of alleged victims who had visited the ranch.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez ordered an investigation into financial service providers used by Epstein and their legal obligations in 2023. This led to agreements with two banks to provide $17 million to combat human trafficking, agency spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez confirmed.

"Why now?": Cautious support for new investigation

At Thursday's hearing, lawmakers from both parties expressed cautious support for the proposal for a new investigation, amid concerns that New Mexico's laws allowed Epstein to avoid registering as a sex offender in New Mexico despite a previous conviction in Florida.

"I see this as a unique opportunity to help the victims," said Republican MP Andrea Reeb with regard to the proposed truth commission. "I believe that the people of New Mexico have a right to know what happened on that ranch. And I didn't get the impression that this was going to be a big political issue."

Her party colleague Stefani Lord, on the other hand, was skeptical. "Why now?" she asked, referring to the controversy surrounding Trump's relationship with Epstein. "Why not a long time ago?"