The next step in the Artemis program is now Artemis 2, which is currently scheduled for mid-2027. Artemis 3 was originally intended to carry out a manned moon landing.
However, this plan was revised in February. Instead, the mission will now test central systems and processes in Earth orbit. According to NASA, the reason for this is that central systems have not yet been sufficiently tested and an additional test mission should minimize the risks.
Artemis IV takes humans back to the moon
Artemis 3 will therefore not fly to the moon, but into low Earth orbit - approximately the same altitude as the International Space Station (ISS). This mission will also be manned. There, the Orion capsule will test docking with a lunar module, which astronauts will later use to reach the lunar surface from orbit.
The lander takes off separately and only meets Orion in space. NASA has commissioned such landers from the private space companies SpaceX (founded by Elon Musk) and Blue Origin (founded by Jeff Bezos). The plan is to test both systems if possible. New spacesuits are also to be tested for the first time.
The first manned moon landing in over 50 years is currently planned for Artemis IV in 2028. Two astronauts are then expected to land on the moon from the Orion capsule using a lunar module. Which lunar module is used will probably also depend on the success of the Artemis 3 tests.
The lunar landers are currently the biggest uncertainty factor for the schedule of the upcoming Artemis missions. Although SpaceX's lunar module has already completed several test flights, many key technologies - such as refueling in space - have not yet been tested. Blue Origin's lander is still at an early stage of development and has never flown.
The head of Nasa, Jared Isaacman, is nevertheless optimistic. "Based on current information and feedback from our partners, we know that many things are achievable," he said at a media conference in early April.
"Success is measured in months, not years"
In the following years and from Artemis V onwards, NASA intends to carry out lunar missions much more frequently. The aim is to bring people, equipment and infrastructure to the moon at least once a year.
The planned moon base is to be developed in stages - from initial tests and simple infrastructure to a permanent human presence on the moon. In the long term, launches to the moon should be possible every six months.
"The clock is ticking in this competition between the superpowers - success or failure is measured in months, not years," said Isaacman at the end of March.
It is not yet known who will be part of the crews of Artemis 3 and 4. However, Nasa has announced that the crew for Artemis 3 will be presented soon. A single Artemis mission costs several billion dollars, with the entire program costing tens of billions.