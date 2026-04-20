With Artemis 2, NASA has shown that the way back to the moon can work. Now further missions are to follow, testing crucial technologies. An overview.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Artemis 2 mission successfully orbited the moon and provided important insights into the Orion capsule.

Artemis 3 - planned for 2027 - will not carry out a moon landing, but will test central systems, docking with landers and new spacesuits in Earth orbit.

The first manned moon landing in over 50 years is planned for Artemis IV in 2028. Show more

The crew of Artemis 2 landed back on Earth on April 11. It orbited the moon in a highly acclaimed mission.

But it will not stop there. NASA's major goal is to bring people back to the moon more than 50 years after the Apollo missions and to establish a long-term base there.

This should make it possible to conduct research on the moon, mine natural resources and serve as a starting point for later missions - to Mars, for example.

Artemis 2 was primarily a test of the Orion capsule, in which the astronauts live during the missions. The crew gained valuable insights into the systems on board: for example, they discovered that the toilet in the capsule did not work properly at times.

The next step in the Artemis program is now Artemis 2, which is currently scheduled for mid-2027. Artemis 3 was originally intended to carry out a manned moon landing.

However, this plan was revised in February. Instead, the mission will now test central systems and processes in Earth orbit. According to NASA, the reason for this is that central systems have not yet been sufficiently tested and an additional test mission should minimize the risks.

Artemis IV takes humans back to the moon

Artemis 3 will therefore not fly to the moon, but into low Earth orbit - approximately the same altitude as the International Space Station (ISS). This mission will also be manned. There, the Orion capsule will test docking with a lunar module, which astronauts will later use to reach the lunar surface from orbit.

Visualizations of the lunar lander from Blue Orgin (left) and SpaceX. Image: Blue Orgin / Space X

The lander takes off separately and only meets Orion in space. NASA has commissioned such landers from the private space companies SpaceX (founded by Elon Musk) and Blue Origin (founded by Jeff Bezos). The plan is to test both systems if possible. New spacesuits are also to be tested for the first time.

The first manned moon landing in over 50 years is currently planned for Artemis IV in 2028. Two astronauts are then expected to land on the moon from the Orion capsule using a lunar module. Which lunar module is used will probably also depend on the success of the Artemis 3 tests.

The lunar landers are currently the biggest uncertainty factor for the schedule of the upcoming Artemis missions. Although SpaceX's lunar module has already completed several test flights, many key technologies - such as refueling in space - have not yet been tested. Blue Origin's lander is still at an early stage of development and has never flown.

The head of Nasa, Jared Isaacman, is nevertheless optimistic. "Based on current information and feedback from our partners, we know that many things are achievable," he said at a media conference in early April.

"Success is measured in months, not years"

In the following years and from Artemis V onwards, NASA intends to carry out lunar missions much more frequently. The aim is to bring people, equipment and infrastructure to the moon at least once a year.

This visualization shows what Nasa's moon base should look like one day. Nasa

The planned moon base is to be developed in stages - from initial tests and simple infrastructure to a permanent human presence on the moon. In the long term, launches to the moon should be possible every six months.

"The clock is ticking in this competition between the superpowers - success or failure is measured in months, not years," said Isaacman at the end of March.

It is not yet known who will be part of the crews of Artemis 3 and 4. However, Nasa has announced that the crew for Artemis 3 will be presented soon. A single Artemis mission costs several billion dollars, with the entire program costing tens of billions.

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