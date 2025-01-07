Martin Haefner will be 70 years old in 2024. In addition to Amag, the former math teacher owns notable shares in industrial companies such as Swiss Steel, Autoneum and Rieter. (archive picture) Keystone

Amag owner and multi-billionaire Martin Haefner has no children. He has now decided what to do with his fortune after his death.

Investor and Amag owner Martin Haefner has settled the future of his assets. The childless billionaire, who is one of the richest Swiss, has set up a foundation together with his wife.

The charitable Martin+Marianne Haefner Foundation, based in Zurich, is part of the succession planning, Haefner's spokesman Aloys Hirzel told the news agency AWP on Tuesday in response to an article in the "Luzerner Zeitung". "The foundation will one day hold all company shares," said Hirzel.

However, this will only be the case when neither of them is still alive. "The assets of the Haefner couple, including the company holdings, will only be held by the foundation after the death of the two founders," emphasized Hirzel.

Commitment to charitable causes

Martin Haefner will be 70 years old in 2024. In addition to Amag, the former mathematics teacher owns notable shares in industrial companies such as Swiss Steel, Autoneum and Rieter. According to "Bilanz", he is said to have assets of 5 to 6 billion Swiss francs.

According to the commercial register, the foundation was established in mid-December 2024. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zurich Airport, Josef Felder, who has been on the Board of Directors of Amag for many years and is its Vice Chairman.

The foundation's assets are to be used for charitable purposes, primarily in Switzerland, in four areas of activity. These are science and technology, combating absolute poverty, culture and biodiversity of flora and fauna. According to the commercial register, the main focus of donations will be on science and technology as well as combating poverty and promoting women.