An asteroid could actually hit the Earth in just under eight years. "2024 YR4" has an impact risk of more than 1 percent on December 22, 2032. This is exceptional for a rock of this size.

As the asteroid is not classified as a so-called "planet killer" due to its size, an impact would primarily be expected to cause severe local damage.

Various international organizations are currently researching ways to ward off such dangers from space in the future. Show more

According to the European Space Agency Esa, the currently calculated probability of an impact of the asteroid "2024 YR4" in 2032 is around 1.2 percent.

This is "one of the highest probabilities for an impact of a rock of significant size ever", writes David Rankin from the Catalina Sky Survey telescope system on Bluesky, referring to data collected so far, which, however, only covers a tiny period of Earth's history.

However, Esa gives the all-clear and says that the calculated impact probability of a distant asteroid often drops to zero after further observations.

Possible impact site unknown

The asteroid has a diameter of 40 to 100 meters and is currently around 27 million kilometers away from Earth. According to calculations, the closest the rock will come to Earth is on December 22, 2032, which is a little less than eight years from now.

It is currently not known exactly where the asteroid could hit. One thing is clear: with its size, "YR4" is not considered a so-called "planet killer". The Earth would therefore not be in immediate danger, but an impact would cause severe damage regionally. It could cause severe destruction within a radius of around 50 kilometers, warns NASA.

Esa also reports that two international asteroid response groups supported by the UN are currently considering their next steps. Scientists now want to find out as much as possible about the asteroid. Ultimately, its composition and size will determine what consequences an impact could have.

If the celestial body is made of rocky material, it could cause a huge explosion in the atmosphere and a fireball that reaches the ground. If it is made of iron, it would pass smoothly through the atmosphere and create an enormous impact crater.

Are there defenses against asteroids?

One way to protect the Earth from devastating asteroid impacts in the future is to shoot at them with probes to change their trajectory. Such a measure is currently being tested. However, not with "YR4", but with the asteroid Dimorphos. The "Hera" probe is currently on its journey to reach the distant rock.

Dimorphos was already hit by the NASA probe "Dart" two years ago in order to slightly change its direction of flight, which was successful. Now "Hera" - loaded with cameras and scientific instruments - is to find out exactly what caused the impact and thus help to defend the Earth from future dangers from space.

The UN has also been preparing for imminent collisions with asteroids for some time. The international group SMPAG was set up for this purpose. It is researching possible defensive measures. In addition, a functioning early warning system has been set up for the whole world.