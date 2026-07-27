They look like oversized thunderclouds, but they’re even more dangerous. Pyrocumulonimbus (PyroCb) clouds are formed by wildfires and extreme heat. This rare phenomenon fascinates researchers—and worries firefighters, because it makes fires more unpredictable and can spark new blazes.

Here's what it's all about Pyrocumulonimbus clouds form over particularly intense wildfires.

The intense heat generates its own thunderstorm system, known as a “fire thunderstorm.”

These clouds make fires even more dangerous because they generate strong winds and lightning. This allows fires to spread more quickly and creates new fire outbreaks.

Researchers are observing PyroCb clouds with increasing frequency. Climate change and the rise in large, intense wildfires are considered possible causes. Summary created with

The massive wildfires in France and Spain have given rise to a rare phenomenon in recent days: so-called pyrocumulonimbus clouds, or PyroCb for short. At first glance, they look like ordinary thunderclouds. In fact, however, they are not caused by a weather front, but by a fire.

Meteorologists therefore refer to this as a “fire storm.” It is one of the clearest signs that a fire has gotten out of control. From this point on, it is no longer just the weather that influences the fire—the fire begins to create its own weather, according to the “Guardian”.

How does a PyroCb cloud form?

For a PyroCb to form, an exceptionally large and intense fire is required. The enormous heat warms the air above the fire so much that it rises rapidly, along with smoke, ash, and water vapor. As it rises, the air cools. The water vapor condenses and initially forms a cumulonimbus cloud.

If the atmosphere is sufficiently unstable at the same time, a fully developed thundercloud forms. This cloud can reach heights of 10 to 15 kilometers and even extend into the stratosphere—the layer of the atmosphere where commercial airliners normally fly. This is reported by "ABC News Australia".

This is how a PyroCb forms. Artificial Intelligence

Why does the cloud make the wildfire even more dangerous?

Once a PyroCb has formed, a dangerous cycle begins. The cloud generates strong updrafts and downdrafts that make the fire unpredictable. Flames can change direction within minutes, embers are carried over long distances, and new fire outbreaks occur far away.

“The cloud confirms that the fire is very dangerous,” says Australian bushfire researcher Rick McRae of the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in an interview with “ABC News Australia.” He has been studying PyroCb clouds for decades. For firefighters, these sudden weather changes are among the greatest challenges they face when fighting fires.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Why do thunderstorms often bring very little rain?

Although a PyroCb looks like a thunderstorm, it often produces very little rain. The smoke contains countless tiny particles on which water droplets form. Because there are so many of them, the droplets often remain very small and do not reach the ground. Instead, the cloud can generate lightning. Some of these lightning strikes occur 40 to 100 kilometers away from the actual wildfire and ignite new fires. In this way, the cloud contributes to the fire spreading further rather than being extinguished.

What happens to the smoke in the stratosphere?

PyroCb clouds carry smoke much higher than ordinary fires. The strong updrafts can carry soot and ash particles all the way into the stratosphere. There, they often remain for weeks or even months and are dispersed over large parts of the Earth by high-altitude winds. Researchers observed this phenomenon particularly after the severe bushfires in Australia in 2019 and 2020, as reported by NASA reports. In some cases, they compare the effects of such smoke clouds to minor volcanic eruptions.

Why are PyroCb clouds becoming more common today?

PyroCb clouds are not a new phenomenon. They have been observed for decades, particularly in Australia, Canada, and the western United States. However, researchers have noted that they are occurring more frequently than in the past, according to *The Guardian*.

Climate change could further contribute to the occurrence of PyroCb clouds. As temperatures rise, dry spells lengthen, and heat waves become more frequent, large and particularly intense wildfires are on the rise—precisely the kind of fires that release enough energy to trigger fire thunderstorms. This is reported by the “World Climate Research Programme”.

Pyrocumulonimbus clouds harm the environment through the soot they produce. American Meteorological Society

At the same time, PyroCb clouds themselves influence the climate: They transport soot and other aerosols into the stratosphere, where these particles can absorb or reflect sunlight and alter cloud formation. Researchers therefore believe that PyroCb clouds will occur more frequently in the future and will play a greater role in the climate system.

What doesn't science know yet?

Although PyroCb clouds are the subject of intensive research, many questions remain unanswered. For example, it is still unclear why some fire storms produce a particularly large number of lightning strikes while others produce hardly any. The interaction between fire, smoke, and the atmosphere is also extremely complex. That is why researchers are developing new computer models that simulate these processes as accurately as possible.

Researchers do not yet know everything about this phenomenon. However, through data collection and research, they are getting closer to a solution. openreview.net

An OpenReview study demonstrates how modern simulations can help better predict the formation and development of PyroCb clouds. In the future, such models are also expected to support the work of weather services and fire departments.

Why are researchers observing these clouds so closely?

For meteorologists and firefighters, a PyroCb is much more than just a spectacular cloud. It indicates that a wildfire has generated so much energy that it can alter the atmosphere and create its own weather system.

That is precisely what makes such fires particularly dangerous: they spread more quickly, suddenly change direction, and can spark new fires through lightning strikes. That is why a PyroCb is now considered one of the clearest warning signs that a wildfire has reached a particularly critical phase.

Videos on this topic