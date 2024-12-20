Loneliness is not good if you want to grow very old: a couple who have been married for 49 years dance together on the terrace of a hotel in Rigi Klösterli SZ. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

In the SWISS100 study, researchers from various disciplines are investigating what makes Swiss people over 100 years old - and why this age group is so happy. An expert talks about the initial results.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SWISS100 study sheds light on the lives of more than 2,000 Swiss people aged 100 and over.

92 percent of this age group are satisfied with their lives.

Genetics only play a role of around 25 percent: these are the other factors that prolong life. Show more

While 80 years ago there were only "a handful" of people in Switzerland who were 100 years or older, today there are 2086, Daniela Jopp explains to SRF. The gerontologist is one of the four people responsible for the SWISS100 study, which is the first to take a closer look at the living conditions and needs of this group.

Around 240 very old people have spoken to the project's creators in person. They come from the cantons of Bern, Basel, Geneva, Ticino, Vaud and Zurich. The study is interdisciplinary and combines medical, biological, psychiatric, psychological and sociological approaches.

80% of the participants in the study are female, explains Jopp: "Almost half live in care facilities, the other half live in private households." 92 percent stated that they are satisfied with their lives. The expert knows that this is a very high figure.

Genes only play a role in 25 percent of cases

Objective health is not the decisive factor: On average, the participants had six physical limitations. There are also cognitive weaknesses. So what causes the great satisfaction of the particularly old? "Psychological aspects such as the feeling of not being lonely are much more important," says Jopp.

Well-being is determined by aspects such as control over one's own life, optimism, a sense of purpose and the will to live. Personality traits "such as a positive attitude" or openness are also beneficial. However, it is not the case that this group has not also experienced bad things: Dealing with crises is part of life, says Jopp.

Those who live to a very old age do not only have their genes to thank for this: "Genetics only play a role of around 25 percent," explains Jopp. "The larger proportion of 70 to 80 percent depends on a healthy diet, exercise, mental fitness and social relationships, as well as a positive attitude to life and a sense of purpose."

It is striking that many participants pursue "a deep passion": This could involve family, but also politics or art "This dedication seems to inspire them," Jopp believes.