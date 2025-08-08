After Donald Trump slapped tariffs on foreign countries, the question of buying F-35 fighter jets has flared up again. While Switzerland is still debating, others are getting down to business.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you US media report on Swiss doubts about buying the F-35 fighter jet.

Spain refrains from an acquisition due to US policy.

India has now rejected a corresponding US offer and is also putting the purchase of maritime patrol aircraft on hold.

Canada has not yet made up its mind: experts are now advising the government against ordering alternatives. Show more

"Swiss politicians are pushing to cancel the F-35 fighter jet deal because of US tariffs", reports "Bloomberg" and reports on the opposition to the purchase from parts of the SP and the Greens. And Hans-Peter Portmann from the FDP also doubts that the transaction can still be communicated to the people, according to the New Yorker.

The Federal Council has not yet considered canceling the order. Spain, on the other hand, has abandoned its plans to purchase the F-35: "The Spanish option consists of the current Eurofighter and the future FCAS," the Ministry of Defense told the Financial Times.

India is combative

New Delhi was also considering an F-35 purchase, but after New Delhi was hit with a 50 percent tariff, the matter is off the table, according to Bloomberg. Donald Trump had offered Prime Minister Narendra Modi the fighter jet during his visit to Washington in February: Washington actually wanted to expand arms sales to India.

Narendra Modi visiting the Erssen House on February 13. KEYSTONE

New Delhi had also planned to purchase six more P-8 Poseidons from US manufacturer Boeing to add to the existing fleet: This order for the maritime patrol aircraft, worth 3.6 billion dollars, is now also apparently on hold.

Modi seems determined to stand up to Donald Trump: "I know that I personally will have to pay a very high price for this, but I am ready," the Guardian quotes him as saying.

Experts advise Canada against canceling

The prime minister will receive Vladimir Putin later this year and plans to visit China soon: "Will Trump's tariffs bring rivals China and India closer together?" asks the Independent, warning that the US could lose a powerful ally in the region.

Canada is also one of the countries that has ordered F-35s - and is now reconsidering this decision. 88 jets were to be produced at a cost of 14 billion dollars. Cancellation or halving of the order is being discussed.

However, as "Reuters" reports, defense experts are now recommending that the government stick to the acquisition. The F-35 is the best fighter jet: 16 have already been ordered. If a European model were to be ordered, this would lead to higher costs due to additional training and equipment requirements.