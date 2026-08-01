Nirmal “Nims Dai” Purja became world-famous for climbing all 14 eight-thousanders in record time and for the Netflix documentary “14 Peaks.” Now, the extreme mountaineer has lost his life in an avalanche accident on Broad Peak in Pakistan. Reinhold Messner bids farewell to the mountaineering icon.

Tod am Broad Peak in Pakistan "What remains are the memories": Messner mourns the loss of mountaineering icon Nims Dai

Here's what it's all about Extreme mountaineer Nirmal “Nims Dai” Purja died in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan. His body was found following a large-scale search operation.

Purja became world-famous for his record-breaking ascent of all 14 eight-thousanders in seven months and for the Netflix documentary “14 Peaks.” Most recently, he set out to become the first person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders twice without oxygen.

Reinhold Messner and numerous international figures paid tribute to Purja as an exceptional mountaineer. At the same time, experts warn that climate change is further increasing the risk of avalanches and rockfalls in the Karakoram. Summary created with

Following the avalanche in northern Pakistan, the body of the Nepalese-British star mountaineer Nirmal “Nims Dai” Purja has been found.

This was confirmed by his expedition company, Elite Exped. Contact with his rope team was lost after an avalanche on Thursday morning, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

According to the ACP, the deceased climbers include a total of six climbers from Nepal, one climber from Pakistan, one Chinese climber, one female climber from the United States, and one female climber from Oman.

Deep sorrow and grief

"It is with deep sadness and immeasurable grief that we confirm the tragic death of Nirmal Purja," his company wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"We are shocked by the tragic deaths of six Nepalese and four other foreign climbers, including world record holder Nirmal Purja, in the Karakoram Mountains in Pakistan," Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah wrote on Facebook.

In this post, Reinhold Messner mourns the loss of mountaineer Purja. Instagram

Mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner also paid tribute to Purja: “What remains is not only the grief over his death, but also the memory of a life he lived to the fullest,” he wrote on Instagram. He called it a privilege to have known him. He also wrote that his thoughts are with his family.

Record-breaking mountaineer from a Netflix documentary

The ten-member expedition was led by Nirmal Purja, the well-known mountaineer of Nepalese descent who holds British citizenship, according to the ACP. Purja—also known as Nims Dai—made international headlines, among other things, after climbing all 14 eight-thousanders in record time within seven months in 2019. In August 2023, his record was surpassed by a Norwegian woman and a Nepalese man on the same team.

With a mix of defiance and self-confidence, Purja named his mission at the time “Project Possible.” “When I told people about the project, they laughed,” he told the dpa at the time in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu. “They said it wasn’t possible.”

The Netflix production “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible” is dedicated to his achievement. It showcases the extreme weather conditions mountaineers face at high altitudes and explores the fine line between life and death during Purja’s extreme expedition. Previously, he published an autobiography under the name Nimsdai Purja, which became a bestseller. A German edition was published in 2022 under the title “Beyond the Possible: 1 Man, 6 World Records, 14 Eight-Thousanders.”

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Climbing Broad Peak had not originally been part of his plan, Purja wrote on Monday on the platform X. After climbing Gasherbrum II—another Pakistani eight-thousander—he only needed to climb Broad Peak to become the first person to have climbed all 14 eight-thousanders twice without oxygen, he wrote.

The British BBC reported that Purja discovered his love for mountaineering during his time as an elite soldier in the British Navy. He was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018. The broadcaster also reports that his father and older brothers had previously served in the British Armed Forces.

Laura Dahlmeier died in the same region

Almost exactly one year ago, German Laura Dahlmeier lost her life on July 28, 2025, while climbing Laila Peak. The sites of the accidents are close to one another. The 31-year-old certified mountain guide was out with her climbing partner when she was struck in the head by a rockfall at an altitude of 5,700 meters during the descent. She was presumed to have died instantly.

Despite rescue efforts being launched immediately, no one was able to reach her due to the ongoing danger of falling rocks and difficult weather conditions. The rescue operation was ultimately called off, as it was Dahlmeier’s express and written wish that, in such a case, no one should risk their life to rescue her. Her body remained on the mountain, where she found her final resting place.

Expert: Climate Change Exacerbates Risks in Mountaineering Region

Broad Peak is the twelfth-highest mountain in the world and is located in the Karakoram Range on the border between Pakistan and China. This region in the far north of Pakistan attracts many international mountaineering expeditions every year.

As an 8,000-meter peak, Broad Peak is a difficult mountain, and there have been repeated accidents there in the past, says Irfanullah Baig, a Pakistani mountaineering expert. But with climate change, avalanches, severe weather conditions, and rockfalls are on the rise. “Temperatures in the villages at the foot of the mountains are rising to 40 degrees. As a result, there is no longer a stable snowpack, and there is a high probability that the snowmelt could trigger avalanches at any time,” explains the expert.

*With material from dpa.