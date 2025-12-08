It is not always safe to be near the coast in the Canary Islands in the fall and winter. Cedida/Europa Press/dpa (Archivbild)

In the fall and winter, huge waves repeatedly hit the Canary Islands in the Atlantic. Now several people have been swept into the sea again. Is this an unusual weather phenomenon?

According to a researcher, the phenomenon was "clearly" the effect of a heavy storm in the Atlantic.

The western and northern coasts of the Canary Islands in particular are often hit by very large waves in the fall and winter.

The effects of climate change on the formation of waves have not yet been sufficiently researched. Show more

At least four people have died on the Spanish vacation island of Tenerife due to high waves. A search has been launched for another person. The people were surprised by the waves in a natural swimming pool in the west of the Canary Island on Sunday.

The masses of water washed over a stone wall separating the swimming area from the open sea and broke on the surrounding rocks. The people were then swept away by the suction of the water flowing back into the sea.

Two of the confirmed fatalities were Slovakians, as the Slovakian state news agency TASR reported, citing information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bratislava. Another person with Slovakian citizenship was injured. There was initially no official information on the origin of the other two fatalities in the accident near Los Gigantes in the Santiago del Teide region.

The authorities had been calling for caution on the coasts for days due to high waves.

How do such waves develop?

"The phenomenon here in Tenerife was clearly the effect of a heavy storm in the Atlantic and a dangerous surf that had formed there," says Torsten Schlurmann, professor at Leibniz University Hannover and head of the Coastal Research Center. Nils Goseberg, professor at the Technical University of Braunschweig, also believes that the event is the result of "a completely normal winter storm activity from the North Atlantic".

Tenerife is part of the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, which lie off the west coast of North Africa in the Atlantic Ocean. Particularly in the fall and winter, the west and north coasts of the islands are often hit by very large waves caused by storms far out in the Atlantic. These large and powerful waves only break in the deep sea around the islands very close to the coast and hit land almost unchecked.

The tricky thing is that the coast of Tenerife is quite rugged. "There are areas that are rather shallow near the beach, and there are others with deeper water," explains Goseberg, who is also Deputy Managing Director of the Coastal Research Center. It is therefore possible that no high waves are observed in one place, while strong waves arrive just a few kilometers away.

Was this a so-called monster wave?

"In science, however, the term 'freak wave' is not usually used on beaches," explains Goseberg. Monster or giant waves usually travel through the open ocean, where they can severely damage ships. "The term is usually used to describe a very unusual superposition of individual waves, which then create an extremely high wave crest in one place."

However, the researcher can explain why it is commonly referred to as a giant wave that hit Tenerife on Sunday: Waves and their energy usually arrive on the beach in groups and large and small waves alternate within these groups. "It can happen that there is a really big one, and that is quite normal within the statistics." This is comparable to the possibility of extreme temperatures on individual summer days.

Are such powerful waves more frequent in the Canary Islands?

The Canary Islands tend to be hit by stronger swells in winter. In spring and fall there are medium swells and in summer there are smaller swells, explains Goseberg, referring to scientific data collected over more than 30 years. To compare the power of the waves: "In winter, you have between 20 and 30 kilowatts of swell energy per running meter, while in summer it drops to 5 to 10 kilowatts."

People are also repeatedly killed by such extreme waves. Just a month ago, on November 8, several waves on Tenerife washed numerous people into the sea - including tourists, mainly from France. Three people lost their lives in the various incidents on the coast at the time and a total of 15 were injured.

What role do climate changes play?

In contrast to wind speeds, temperature increases or rising seas, there are no findings that indicate an increase in wave energy due to climate change, reports Goseberg. "At the moment, there is still a very weak correlation, if any at all." More data is needed to be able to make a reliable statement.

However, researcher Schlurmann points out that storms that can trigger such waves can now occur more frequently due to the warming of the oceans as a result of climate change. "These are also processes that we observe in more northerly regions of the North-East Atlantic and which are ultimately not unusual, but which are special in the way people deal with them because they are not aware of the danger that arises there."