A few extra kilos on the ribs are not a problem for senior citizens - on the contrary. This is shown by findings from the University of Zurich.

A few kilos too many are not necessarily detrimental to the health of senior citizens.

Surprisingly, a higher body weight can be beneficial in old age.

Experts advise senior citizens to pay attention to a few things when it comes to their diet. Show more

According to a recent analysis by the Federal Statistical Office, senior citizens in particular are often overweight. According to Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari, geriatrics expert at the University of Zurich, this is a consequence of natural ageing processes.

The body loses muscle mass over time - as much as 40 percent between the ages of 20 and 80. From the age of 50, this process accelerates and muscle mass is increasingly replaced by fat. At the same time, the metabolism slows down, so that more weight is added while the diet remains the same, the expert explains to the Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

Hormonal changes intensify this effect. Both women and men experience hormonal changes that affect appetite and fat distribution. Retirement can also result in the loss of regular structures such as balanced meals, which leads to increased snacking.

Higher weight is an advantage

Surprisingly, a higher body weight can be beneficial in old age. Studies show that a body mass index (BMI) in the range of 25 to 29.9 - classified as "overweight" - is associated with a lower mortality rate. "After a certain age, being overweight is not necessarily unhealthy," says Bischoff-Ferrari.

Weight loss, on the other hand, can promote muscle loss and impair physical performance, especially in older people. The University of Zurich has also confirmed this in a large study. But beware: being very overweight increases the risk of various illnesses, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems and joint problems. It is therefore important to find a healthy balance and avoid extreme weight gain.

Senior citizens should also pay attention to a few things when it comes to their diet, experts advise. "With increasing age, the body needs fewer calories, but all the more nutrients," explains nutritionist Karin Blum to the Sonntagszeitung newspaper. She recommends smaller portions and a protein-rich diet to prevent muscle loss.

Lifestyle and diet are crucial

Foods such as pulses, dairy products, eggs, vegetables and fruit should be prioritized. At the same time, Blum advises avoiding energy-dense foods such as sausage or cake.

Blum recommends at least 2 deciliters of water or unsweetened tea per 10 kilograms of body weight per day. If you live alone, you should make a conscious effort to eat a balanced diet, as social isolation often leads to unhealthy eating habits. Regular meals and sufficient fluids are essential.

A healthy lifestyle requires not only a good diet, but also regular exercise. Just 6,000 to 10,000 steps a day can reduce the risk of premature mortality by 40 percent. "Every step counts," says Bischoff-Ferrari. Exercise, combined with strength and balance exercises, protects against falls, keeps the metabolism active and helps to maintain muscles.