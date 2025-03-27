Meta AI is deeply rooted in several applications. Shutterstock

After a long wait, Meta is now bringing its in-house artificial intelligence to Switzerland. The AI is designed to help users with everyday questions, and is creeping deep into WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Deactivation? Not planned.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meta AI launches in Switzerland. Artificial intelligence is now integrated into Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook and acts as a personal assistant.

Users cannot switch off the AI or remove it from the apps.

Features such as image analysis or voice control are initially missing, but could follow later. The rollout will be staggered. Show more

Meta AI is here - and it's not coming quietly. After months of preparation, the US company is now starting the rollout of its artificial intelligence in Switzerland and over 60 other countries. The assistant, which has so far mainly been tested in the USA, is deeply integrated into the Meta apps. In Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, it appears as a blue circle - the symbol for a new, ubiquitous function.

You can see what Meta AI can do from the very first click. Users can write to the AI directly, ask it questions or include it in group chats. The AI then searches the internet for relevant information or helps to formulate texts. "Meta AI can, for example, create lists of flea markets in Berlin - including short descriptions of what makes them special," says the company.

A digital assistant - in the middle of everyday life

Meta sees AI as a helper in everyday life. Anyone planning a vacation on Instagram will no longer have to search through hashtags or stories. Instead, Meta AI will directly recommend content from friends or influencers that matches your interests. Meta also promises support when writing messages or summarizing complex content.

However, the launch in Europe will remain limited for the time being. Functions such as image analysis, image creation or voice control are not available at launch. The company is talking about a staggered rollout, with some users not even seeing the new AI button at first. Full integration could take weeks.

Switch off? No way

For many, one question arises: Is it possible to get rid of Meta AI? The answer is provided by the AI itself - and it is clear. "You cannot deactivate the feature in this user experience," it replies to a corresponding query. If you don't speak to Meta AI, you can bypass the function - but not remove it.

There are at least two ways to remove the AI assistant from the chat list:

How to remove Meta AI from the chat list in Whatsapp Archive chat : Swipe the Meta AI chat to the left and tap "Archive". The chat is now stored in the archived chats.

Delete chat: Swipe to the left, tap on "More" and then on "Delete chat" Show more

Interaction with the AI is voluntary, but its mere presence in every chat window is causing concern among privacy advocates and users alike. Meta promises that Meta AI only analyzes messages when it is addressed directly. Nevertheless, the assistant remains available at all times - a silent reader in everyday digital life.

Meta AI is part of the company's broader strategy of integrating AI more closely into the everyday lives of its billions of users. The fact that there is no opt-out option is likely to cause debate in Europe, where data protection is traditionally taken more seriously than in the USA.