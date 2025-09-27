WIndows 10 came out ten years ago. KEYSTONE

Windows 10 is coming to an end - millions of users are facing a dilemma: buy, upgrade or risk it. Microsoft is relenting and extending support free of charge in some cases - but not for everyone.

Microsoft no longer wants to provide updates for the Windows 10 operating system. The planned end of support on October 14 has caused users to worry that they will only be able to protect themselves against cyber attacks by buying a new computer. Consumer advocates criticized the decision. However, customers in Europe and the USA have recently been accommodated by the company.

What happens on October 14?

From this date, support for the Windows 10 operating system, which was launched in 2015, will officially end. This means that Microsoft will no longer provide free security and function updates. However, Microsoft has apparently responded to public pressure: this week, the company announced that certain European and US customers can receive a free support extension.

How does the support extension work?

"Starting in early October, customers in the European Economic Area (EEA) will receive notifications on their Windows 10 PCs offering them the opportunity to sign up for the update extension program," the company announced. The EEA includes the 27 EU member states as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Switzerland is not a member of the EEA. In the USA, users can therefore continue to receive free updates if they use the Windows backup function.

Microsoft had previously announced that the update period can be extended by one year for a fee of 30 dollars. Alternatively, users can also redeem 1000 so-called reward points, which are credited for purchases in the Microsoft Store, for example.

What does Microsoft recommend?

The company advises all users to switch to Windows version 11, which will be released in 2021. However, many devices do not meet the technical requirements for this. The US consumer organization Consumer Reports complained that even in 2022 and 2023, devices were still being sold that were not Windows 11-compatible. These would now be obsolete three years after purchase.

What other options are there?

One alternative to Windows is the free open source operating system Linux. It can be installed on most devices, but is mainly used by experienced users. For example, there is no official, central customer service. "As long as your applications support this operating system and your management and security tools support it, it's a good choice," assures IT expert Paddy Harrington from the US company Forrester.

What are the dangers if there is no more support?

Without updates, the operating system becomes vulnerable to cyber attacks over time. Even third-party software such as antivirus programs can hardly protect an outdated operating system effectively. According to the German consumer advice center, it could also be difficult to use new software and hardware with Windows 10 because compatibility with an outdated system is not a priority for developers. There would also no longer be any technical support from Microsoft and consumers would have to rely on their "own solutions", third-party providers or online forums.

How many people are affected?

Microsoft did not respond to an inquiry from the AFP news agency as to how many customers would be able to switch their devices' operating system to Windows 11. According to an estimate by the US organization Consumer Reports, 650 million people worldwide were still using Windows 10 in August. Another US organization assumes that up to 400 million computers are not compatible with Windows 11.