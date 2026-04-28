The Opec oil cartel is crumbling. sda

In the midst of the biggest energy crisis in years, the United Arab Emirates is leaving Opec. The move is shaking up the oil market - and could have global consequences for prices, politics and consumers.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The United Arab Emirates is leaving Opec , weakening the world's most important oil cartel.

In the short term, prices will remain high due to the Iran war, but in the long term there is a threat of greater fluctuations.

For Europe and Switzerland, this means one thing above all: more uncertainty in energy prices. Show more

The global oil market is being shaken: with the withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates from Opec, the most important production alliance is losing a key player. The move comes in the midst of a tense geopolitical situation - and raises the question of how stable the energy supply will be in the future.

blue News answers the most important questions.

What is Opec - and why is it so important?

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) is an association of major oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq. Its aim is to coordinate oil production and thus influence the world market price.

Together with partners such as Russia, it forms one of the most important centers of power in the global energy system in the expanded Opec+ alliance. Decisions made by this group have a direct impact on petrol prices, inflation and economic growth.

Why is the withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates causing a stir?

The Emirates are one of the few countries that can significantly increase or decrease their production at short notice. It is precisely this flexibility that makes them particularly influential within Opec.

Their withdrawal weakens the organization's ability to steer the market and calls into question the image of a united front. In an already tense situation, this step acts as an additional uncertainty factor.

Why did the Emirates decide to take this step?

Officially, the authorities justify the withdrawal with a strategic realignment of their energy policy. The country wants to determine its production volumes more independently in future and react more flexibly to market changes.

However, geopolitical tensions are probably also playing a role in the background. The war in Iran is putting a strain on the region, while dissatisfaction is growing in Abu Dhabi over support from other Gulf states. There is also political pressure from the USA, which has been accusing Opec of keeping prices artificially high for years.

The Strait of Hormuz is also considered an important oil driver. Julien De Rosa/AFP/dpa

What impact will this have on oil prices?

In the short term, the effect is likely to remain limited, as the market is already heavily influenced by the conflict in the Middle East. In particular, the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large proportion of global oil trade passes, is currently driving up prices.

In the long term, however, uncertainty will increase. If Opec loses influence, it will become more difficult to balance supply and demand. This could lead to greater price fluctuations - both upwards and downwards.

Why is the timing particularly sensitive?

The withdrawal comes at a time when the energy market is already under pressure. The war in the Middle East has unsettled supplies, important transport routes are at risk and prices have already risen significantly. In this situation, every additional disruption weighs more heavily than in stable times.

Is this a political success for Donald Trump?

The move is likely to play into the US President's hands. Trump has harshly criticized Opec for years and accuses it of burdening the world with high prices. The fact that an important producer is now leaving the alliance supports his argument and at the same time weakens the influence of the cartel, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia.

What does this mean for Europe and Switzerland?

The effects are indirect, but noticeable. Europe is heavily dependent on energy imports. Rising or strongly fluctuating oil prices quickly have an impact on fuel costs, heating prices and ultimately on inflation. For consumers, this means one thing above all: more uncertainty when it comes to energy costs.