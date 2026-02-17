2026: Chinese New Year under the sign of the horse A celebrant has her photo taken with lion dancers in Bangkok's Chinatown. The Chinese New Year was celebrated on February 17, 2026 - heralding the Year of the Horse. Image: IMAGO/SOPA Images Lion dancers perform at a shopping mall in Bangkok in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year. Image: IMAGO/SOPA Images Senior citizen poses in front of a photo box with horses at Wat Mangkon Kamalawat near Yaowarat Road. They represent the year of the horse in the Chinese zodiac. Image: IMAGO/SOPA Images Celebrants film and catch falling balloons during the countdown event to the 2026 New Year at a shopping mall in Beijing. Image: KEYSTONE 2026: Chinese New Year under the sign of the horse A celebrant has her photo taken with lion dancers in Bangkok's Chinatown. The Chinese New Year was celebrated on February 17, 2026 - heralding the Year of the Horse. Image: IMAGO/SOPA Images Lion dancers perform at a shopping mall in Bangkok in preparation for the upcoming Chinese New Year. Image: IMAGO/SOPA Images Senior citizen poses in front of a photo box with horses at Wat Mangkon Kamalawat near Yaowarat Road. They represent the year of the horse in the Chinese zodiac. Image: IMAGO/SOPA Images Celebrants film and catch falling balloons during the countdown event to the 2026 New Year at a shopping mall in Beijing. Image: KEYSTONE

The Chinese New Year celebrations started today. It is under the sign of the Fire Horse. What this means for you - and how the respective animals are determined.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On February 17, 2026, the Chinese New Year begins under the sign of the Fire Horse, which stands for particularly strong fire energy in the traditional 60-year cycle.

According to experts, 2026 is likely to be characterized by dynamism, emotions and change, with possible impetus for industries such as technology, energy, art and gastronomy.

Depending on the sign of the zodiac, the year promises different focuses ranging from opportunities and new beginnings to patience and stability, with the individual forecast depending on the personal horoscope. Show more

Rat, buffalo, tiger, hare, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig - the Chinese zodiac follows a twelve-year cycle with these animals in a fixed order. Each year is marked by one of these animals and therefore has something individual to offer.

And even if the animal changes every year, one animal accompanies you throughout your life. Namely the one that was in your birth year (see below). So anyone born this year - at least from February 17, 2026 - will always have the zodiac sign Horse.

But that's not all: in addition to the animal sign, a so-called 60-year cycle also plays a role. This is made up of ten "celestial stems" and twelve "earth branches" and provides a more differentiated division of the years.

In 2026, the celestial trunk "Bing" - symbolizing the great sun - meets the earth branch "Wu", the horse. This marks the beginning of the Year of the Fire Horse.

What will this year bring?

According to Hong Kong feng shui consultant Thierry Chow, 2026 is a particularly energetic year. As both "Bing" and the horse are associated with the element of fire, the influence of this element is likely to be particularly strong. Industries associated with fire - such as technology, energy, art, fashion and gastronomy - could be increasingly in focus, reports CNN.

The strong influence of fire could also have an impact on the climate and mood: More heat-related events are possible, as well as emotionally charged situations. At the same time, the year could be favorable for people who benefit from the element of fire in their personal "element mix" - especially those born in autumn or winter.

In feng shui, every horoscope is based on the five elements of metal, wood, water, fire and earth. The aim is to create a balance. "There is no absolute good or bad," says Chow.

What traditions are there?

The 15-day Chinese New Year celebrations culminate in the Lantern Festival on March 3, when the streets are lit up in red and dances, fireworks and family celebrations mark the final days.

Preceding traditions include cleaning houses to ward off evil spirits, the exchange of hongbao - red envelopes containing money - and the preparation of symbolic dishes such as ravioli or fish, which represent abundance and good fortune.

What is your Chinese zodiac sign?

Find out here: Rat: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032

Buffalo: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Tiger: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Hare (rabbit) : 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Dragon: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Snake: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Horse: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Goat: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Monkey: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Rooster: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Dog: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Pig: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 Show more

And what does the Year of the Horse have in store for you?

In Chinese astrology, the Year of the Fire Horse stands for dynamism, speed and strong emotions. Depending on your zodiac sign, however, it means something different:

Rat: An eventful year with changes. Flexibility is required.

Buffalo: Patience pays off. Stability comes from perseverance.

Tiger: Good opportunities for new projects - courage is rewarded.

Hare (Rabbit): Rather quiet year, focus on relationships and balance.

Dragon: Lots of energy and visibility - but be aware of the potential for conflict.

Snake: A strategic approach brings advantages. Don't rush things.

Horse: Your year - lots of dynamism, but also heightened expectations.

Goat: The focus is on creative impulses and new contacts.

Monkey: Opportunities in your career if you weigh up the risks well.

Rooster: Structure and discipline help to master turbulence.

Dog: The focus is on relationships and loyalty.

Pig: A year for planning instead of big leaps.

It should be noted that in Chinese astrology, the individual forecast also depends on the exact date of birth and the personal constellation of elements in the horoscope.

Video of the Chinese New Year celebrations: