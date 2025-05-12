A bold announcement by Donald Trump: the US President wants to reduce the price of medicines in the USA by up to 90 percent by decree. Bild: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Donald Trump wants to reduce the high prices of medicines in the USA. But this is likely to be difficult - and not just because of the powerful pharmaceutical lobby. Nevertheless, Novartis and Roche are watching closely.

US consumers would be fleeced like "suckers", Donald Trump ranted in the White House on Monday. This time the US President's target: the high price of medicines in the USA.

"We are subsidizing the healthcare of others," complained the Republican at the signing of a decree that is intended to permanently reduce the prices of prescription drugs - "by 60, 70, 80 or even 90 percent", as the 78-year-old boldly announced.

We clarify the most important questions surrounding Trump's plans: how he envisages this in detail, what the prospects are for the success of his plan and what his announcement means for the Swiss pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis.

What is Trump's goal?

In his decree, Trump refers to the principle of the "Most Favored Nation", which he already wanted to introduce during his first term in office: In future, the USA should not pay more for certain drugs than the country that charges the lowest price worldwide - regardless of market size or economic strength. The US President made it clear on Monday: "We no longer want to subsidize other countries around the world."

The Ministry of Health is to set specific targets for price reductions within 30 days. The government intends to negotiate with the pharmaceutical industry on this basis. If the industry does not voluntarily approach the government and reduce prices, further measures are planned.

Who is Trump making the scapegoat?

"I don't blame the pharmaceutical companies the most," said Trump. The companies are often forced to bow under pressure. Instead, he attacked European countries particularly harshly.

American patients had co-financed "socialist healthcare systems" like the one in Germany. Trump accused the European Union of behaving "more impudently than China" in price negotiations. Europe would have to dig deeper into its pockets in future: "The rest of the world will have to pay more", he said. "And America will pay much less."

"This game is over," said Trump, referring to countries that, in his view, had previously benefited from favorable conditions at the expense of the USA.

Europe in particular is to blame for the high drug prices in the USA - at least if US President Donald Trump has his way. Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

What happens now?

Several US authorities are to take action to implement the decree. For example, the Department of Commerce is to take action against pricing policies abroad that are considered unfair from an American perspective - such as government-imposed maximum prices that put US companies at a disadvantage.

The Department of Health and Human Services should - where possible - enable direct sales of medicines to US consumers at the lowest prices worldwide. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should also examine whether imports from additional industrialized countries should be permitted in future. According to the White House, export restrictions are also under discussion.

The focus will be on drugs for which the price differences between the US market and abroad are particularly large. Specific drugs or product groups were not mentioned initially. However, according to the government, there are no plans to restrict the decree to certain groups of medicines.

What does Trump's decree mean for Swiss pharmaceutical giants?

The United States is of key importance to the Swiss pharmaceutical industry. In 2024, Switzerland exported chemical and pharmaceutical products worth almost CHF 36 billion to the USA, an increase of 11% compared to the previous year.

This makes the USA the most important single market for the industry. Pharmaceutical products account for around 60 percent of total Swiss exports to the USA. The largest customer region is the EU, which accounts for just over half of pharmaceutical exports at CHF 79 billion.

The consequences of Trump's decree are likely to be closely monitored at the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche. (archive picture) Bild: SDA

According to analysts' estimates, Novartis and Roche each generate around 40 percent of their sales with medicines for the US market. The two Basel-based companies recently announced investment programs worth billions for the USA.

If Trump is successful with his plans, the Swiss pharmaceutical giants are threatened with lower profits. This could result in cost-cutting measures and reductions in research and development. From a patient perspective, this could mean that fewer new medicines come onto the market - and some specific disease areas could see a reduction in research.

What are Trump's chances of success?

The decree alone will not be enough for Trump to permanently reduce drug prices. The legal and political hurdles are too great for that. "It remains to be seen whether the reform will ultimately reach patients and whether they will actually pay less for medication," Stefan Schneider, pharmaceutical analyst at Swiss investment firm Vontobel, told the Tagesanzeiger newspaper.

However, it is not only the complex US healthcare system that makes reform difficult to implement. The pharmaceutical industry, which is considered to be very influential in Washington, also has a say.

Pharmaceutical companies use targeted donations - to Democrats and Republicans - to make their voices heard in the legislative process. This is probably one of the reasons why attempts at reform to reduce drug prices are repeatedly met with resistance across party lines - often with reference to possible consequences for research and innovation.

The cost of medicines is an ongoing issue in the USA. Unlike in many other industrialized countries, there is no central government price regulation. Pricing is largely in the hands of the pharmaceutical companies. This often leads to considerably higher costs than in Europe, for example.