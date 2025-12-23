Is Donald Trump's economic plan working? The events between August and December provide initial indications. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

On August 7, many of Trump's new import tariffs came into force. What were the consequences for the US economy? A chronicle of events shows trends for the coming economic year.

After taking office, Donald Trump is turning the economy upside down: he is decoupling the USA from global trade with tariffs and wants to bring more production into the country with foreign investment.

What is the impact of this policy? What are the effects of the tariffs, most of which have been in force since August 7? blue News collects evidence in this chronicle to sharpen our view of the coming year.

August

August 19: The largest DIY chain raises prices: "For some imported goods, the tariffs are obviously considerably higher today," says Billy Bastek from Home Depot, explaining the measure. Only just over half of the products come from the USA.

August 20: The 50 percent tariff on steel and aluminum is extended and now also applies to products containing these metals. According to CNN, higher prices must therefore be expected in 407 product categories. This applies to household goods, but also to industrial products.

August 21: "CBS News" lists four reasons why the tariffs have not yet driven up inflation.

Why inflation is not (yet) rising There are still many exceptions: In June, tariffs only had to be paid on 48 percent of imported goods.

Many companies rushed to import goods before the tariffs came into force.

In order not to lose market share, companies and retailers are bearing the tariffs themselves for the time being.

Customs duties only drive up prices gradually: the full effect usually only becomes apparent a year later. Show more

August 31: Due to a lack of customers from Canada, stores in Seattle complain about a drop in sales of up to 30 percent. The "'self-inflicted injury' to US tourism" is making "some Americans angry and disappointed", reports CNN.

Sept.

September 4: "Due to the tariff increases, Brazil sold 18 percent less to the US in August", writes the Brazilian magazine "Veja", "but total exports increased". About half of US exports were affected by Trump's 50 percent tariff, but thanks to higher exports to China and the Mercosur countries, the trade balance remained positive.

September 9: According to CNBC, the US authorities are forced to admit that the economy created 911,000 fewer jobs in the year before March than previously reported: "Slumping job growth and a shaky economy are putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates."

September 24: US author and analyst Peter Zeihan warns that the rigid immigration policy will have an impact on the labor market, with larger companies having fewer problems than small start-ups. They could recruit fewer skilled workers due to bureaucracy and costs. He expects prices to rise due to the tariffs.

September 29: The US stock market rises and rises. Despite downward spikes, the S&P 500 share index rose by 15 trillion dollars after Trump's tariff announcement in April, explains CNN. On the one hand, more people than ever are benefiting from this: 45 percent have invested directly or indirectly in equities. On the other hand, 87 percent of shares are owned by the top ten percent.

October

October 16: "75% of Americans report rising prices as Trump claims inflation is 'over'", headlines the Guardian, referring to its own survey: "Nine months after Donald Trump took office promising to cut prices 'from day one', a clear majority of Americans say their monthly costs have risen by between $100 and $749."

October 17: "Were we wrong about Trump's tariffs?" ask the experts at The Economist, after initially ripping the measures apart. The short answer: no. Many tariffs are still suspended - the big end is yet to come. It is estimated that consumers will bear 37 percent of the tariffs, US companies 51 percent and foreign countries 9 percent.

October 22: On this day, the US debt mountain breaks through the 38 trillion dollar mark. The figure is expected to reach 38.5 trillion by the end of the year. You can see the current status here.

Charlie Bilello points out that the Interest Expense on US National Debt rose to a record $1.25 trillion in the last 12 months, more than doubling over the past 4 years. The US Government now spends more money on interest than it does on National Defense. #EconSky



October 26: "As inflation rises, Trump makes the same mistake that sunk Biden," comments "MS Now". The economy was "extremely important" to voters in the last election in November 2024 - and there are no excuses when it comes to the wallet. Not when Joe Biden tried to talk up inflation - and even today, people don't believe Trump when he makes similar claims.

November

November 3: "There is 'overwhelming evidence' that tariffs are causing consumer prices to rise, says Bank of America". Business Insider" informs readers that the people pay for the bulk of the tariffs that Washington imposes on imports. They would pay 50 to 70 percent of the tariffs.

November 10: CNN provides new figures on the economic situation. Consumer sentiment has fallen by 30 percent compared to January - and is the lowest it has been since 1951. 61 percent of respondents to a survey continue to say that the economic situation has deteriorated under Trump.

November 19: Even a survey conducted by Trump's home and court broadcaster "Fox News" shows that the people are seething. According to the survey, 76 percent see the economy in a bad situation. According to this statistic, Trump's approval ratings drop to 41 percent.

23 November: "Americans feel the pain of the affordability crisis: 'There's no more wiggle room'", reports the British Guardian shortly before Thanksgiving and summarizes: "The cost of food, housing, childcare, education and healthcare has become unaffordable for many, and they blame politicians."

Nov. 25: "Consumer confidence falls to lowest point since April as job worries rise," CNBC reports. "Consumers were significantly more pessimistic about business conditions six months out," explains Dana Peterson of the Conference Board. "Expectations for labor market conditions in mid-2026 remain decidedly negative, and expectations for rising incomes shrank dramatically after being strongly positive for six months."

December

December 3: "Trump officials panic as brutal jobs report blames Trump's tariffs," reads the headline in the New Republic. The reason: According to management firm ADP , 32,000 jobs were lost in the private sector in November, although an increase of 10,000 jobs had been expected.

December 15: "Trump says tariffs have brought in 18 trillion dollars. That's impossible", headlines the libertarian magazine "Reason". The figures are "factually incorrect and logically absurd": "Trump's tariffs are expected to bring in around 2.3 trillion dollars over the next decade." 18 trillion this year is also nonsense because the USA would have imported goods worth "only" 3.3 trillion in 2025.

Unemployment figures in the USA: At 4.6%, the unemployment rate is the highest it has been since September 2021. No data available for October due to the shutdown. US Bureau of Labor Statistics

December 16: "How can an A+++++ economy have so many bankruptcies?" asks The Hill. The A+++++ rating was given by Trump himself. The problem: according to data, there could be more business closures in 2025 than there have been for 15 years. The majority of these would affect the industrial sector, but other areas such as agriculture would also be affected.

December 17: Flights from Canada to the USA will have decreased by 40 percent by 2025 , writes "CTV News", citing two travel providers. "More and more Canadians are choosing to fly to Europe or further south," says Anita Emilio from Flight Centre Canada.

The top 5 vacation alternatives for Canadians Turks and Caicos Islands: +350 percent

St. Lucia: +116 percent

Japan: +88 percent

Colombia: +75 percent

Switzerland: +64 percent Show more

Conclusion and a look into the (cloudy) crystal ball

Nobody can predict the future - least of all journalists. However, it seems that there is a negative trend in terms of consumer sentiment, jobs and prices. Exceptions prove the rule: petrol or eggs, which had become more expensive due to avian flu, may have become cheaper. But at the end of the month, there is not enough left in the wallet.

Will that change in 2026? Inflation fell surprisingly in November: after previously 3 percent, it was not 3.1 percent as expected, but 2.7 percent. On the other hand, the tariffs are likely to continue to have an impact on prices: how cars, for example, are supposed to become more affordable under these circumstances remains Trump's secret.

In terms of jobs, nothing is likely to change in the near future: even if the trillions in investment promised by the president come to fruition, it will take years to build factories and train staff. At best, people will have to do the work that deported immigrants have been doing.

Or will things get really wild - and the Supreme Court will decide that the president is not allowed to levy customs duties at all? Then billions in repayments will be due - even if this scenario is rather unlikely. One thing is certain: The 2026 financial year will be particularly exciting for the USA.