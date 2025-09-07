Here it was still big and mighty: iceberg A23a off the coast of Antarctica in November 2024. Cpl Tom Cann RAF/RAF/Ministry of Defence/AP/dpa

It was the king of the seas: iceberg A23a has been on the move for 40 years - and is expected to disappear in a few weeks.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The iceberg broke away from Antarctica almost 40 years ago and drifted in the Weddell Sea. It was eventually carried into the South Atlantic by the Circumpolar Current.

Just a few months ago, the iceberg weighed almost a trillion tons and was roughly the size of the island of Mallorca.

Now it is disintegrating and could disappear completely within weeks, according to the British Antarctic Survey. Show more

It was long regarded as one of the oldest and largest icebergs in the world. Now A23a is collapsing and could disappear completely within weeks. "The water is far too warm for it to hold up," says Andrew Meijers from the British research organization British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

Iceberg A23a is constantly melting, explained Meijers. He expects this to continue in the coming weeks and that the iceberg "will no longer really be recognizable in a few weeks".

A23a is now disintegrating rapidly. Richard Sidey/Eyos Expeditions/dpa (Archivbbild)

Huge chunks break off

Just a few months ago, the iceberg weighed almost a trillion tons and was roughly the size of the island of Mallorca. In recent weeks, huge chunks, around 400 square kilometers in total, have broken off.

Smaller pieces of the iceberg, many of which were still large enough to endanger ships, also floated around near the iceberg. Now it is only half the size, as an analysis of satellite images from the EU's Copernicus Earth observation program showed.

Almost 40 years on the move

A23a broke off from the Antarctic in 1986, but as part of a mass break-off from the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf, it quickly ran aground and remained stuck on the seabed for over 30 years. This makes it one of the oldest icebergs.

In 2020, the iceberg broke free and was carried into the South Atlantic by the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, an ocean current.

In March, it then ran aground off the remote island of South Georgia. There were fears that the iceberg could prevent large colonies of penguins and seals from feeding their young. However, the iceberg broke loose again at the end of May and continued to drift.

"Most icebergs don't make it that far"

Due to increasingly warmer waters and huge waves, the A23a quickly disintegrated. Scientists were surprised that the iceberg lasted so long, says Meijers. "Most icebergs don't make it that far." A23a was really big and therefore lasted longer and got further, the researcher emphasizes.

A23a is currently located in the north of South Georgia. The area is also known as the "graveyard of icebergs". This is because the ice giants from the Antarctic break apart here at the latest, as they encounter warmer water and high waves.

The melting of icebergs is a natural process. However, scientists emphasize that the speed at which they are disappearing from the Antarctic is increasing and that this development is probably linked to human-induced climate change.