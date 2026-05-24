What we know about the potential Iran deal - and what we don't - Gallery How close is an initial agreement in the Iran war? First Trump said that a framework agreement with Iran had largely been negotiated - now he's lowering expectations again. (archive picture) Image: dpa US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke of possible "good news". Image: dpa The Iranian president expressed great mistrust of Washington. (archive photo) Image: dpa What we know about the potential Iran deal - and what we don't - Gallery How close is an initial agreement in the Iran war? First Trump said that a framework agreement with Iran had largely been negotiated - now he's lowering expectations again. (archive picture) Image: dpa US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke of possible "good news". Image: dpa The Iranian president expressed great mistrust of Washington. (archive photo) Image: dpa

Is "good news" about the war in Iran coming soon? Donald Trump and his Secretary of State held out the prospect - then the US President rowed back a little.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA and Iran are negotiating an agreement to end the war.

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz, the release of highly enriched uranium and the easing of sanctions are all on the table.

An agreement has been "largely negotiated", but still needs to be finalized, the US President explained. Show more

US President Donald Trump has announced a breakthrough in the negotiations on an end to the Iran war - and then dampened the hopes that had arisen after just one night. He had instructed his representatives "not to rush into anything", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday morning (US local time). There must be "no mistakes".

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 - 𝟬𝟳:𝟭𝟬 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟱.𝟮𝟰.𝟮𝟲



🚨New Trump post below that says the current negotiations are going well with Iran, time is on our side, and there will be no mistakes this time around when finalizing the deal.… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 24, 2026

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously held out the prospect in India that the world might hear "good news" in the coming hours. Trump had also expressed much more confidence on Saturday.

.@SecRubio: "The idea that somehow this @POTUS — given everything he's already proven he's willing to do — is gonna somehow agree to a deal that ultimately winds up putting Iran in a stronger position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is absurd. That's just not gonna happen." pic.twitter.com/laDzm1OSQU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 24, 2026

At its core, the negotiations between the USA and Iran are initially about a so-called Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a kind of framework agreement for further peace talks, which is said to be of great importance for the Strait of Hormuz in particular.

This is what the framework agreement is supposed to be about

The US news portal "Axios" reported, citing a US official, that the draft envisages an extension of the ceasefire by 60 days. During this time, the strait, which is important for the global economy, would be navigable free of charge. Iran would undertake to clear the mines laid there - and at the very least pledge never to seek nuclear weapons. In return, the USA would lift the blockade of Iranian ports and grant exemptions from sanctions.

The draft also makes it clear that the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon would come to an end. The deal would not mean an abrupt end to the war with the withdrawal of US forces.

In the hours following Trump's first announcement, it was all about the interpretative sovereignty with partly contradictory statements from the USA and Iran on the status of the negotiations and the content of the framework agreement.

What Trump and Rubio say

* The US President wrote on his platform on Saturday that a framework agreement had been "largely" negotiated. Final aspects and details are currently being discussed and will be announced "shortly". This was followed on Sunday by: "Both sides must take the necessary time and do everything right."

NOW: President Trump has announced that a historic Memorandum of Understanding for PEACE with Iran has been "largely negotiated."



President Trump convened an emergency mega-call with 10 critical regional leaders—including the rulers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt,… pic.twitter.com/7Kxsrnlxxo — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 23, 2026

* Trump explicitly mentioned the opening of the Strait of Hormuz in his first post, without describing the exact circumstances. The de facto blockade of the strait is a massive burden on the global economy - and is the ultimate bargaining chip for Iran. Until an agreement is reached, the US blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place "in its entirety", Trump wrote on Sunday.

* In contrast to earlier posts on his platform, the US President refrained from threats and insults on Saturday and did not mention Iran's nuclear program. Early on Sunday morning (US local time), however, Trump again sent a picture generated with artificial intelligence showing a US attack on an Iranian ship.

JUST NOW: President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social an AI-generated image showing an Iranian Navy ship being destroyed by a U.S. drone, with the caption “Adios.”



This comes shortly after, just a day earlier, when President Trump posted that a memorandum of understanding for… pic.twitter.com/Yb1n7dcxv8 — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 24, 2026

* Rubio reminded the audience what the conflict "is really about". The overarching goal is "that Iran should never have a nuclear weapon". No one in the world would oppose this as strictly as the US President.

* The Foreign Minister emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz did not belong to Iran. "If we were to allow this to become the norm, we would be normalizing an unacceptable status quo," he said. The framework agreement would lead to a "completely open strait", "and I mean open strait with no fees."

* Rubio spoke of progress, which he did not want to minimize. But there is still a lot to do.

What Iran says

* A few hours after Trump's initial statements, Iran responded in a rather restrictive manner - particularly with regard to the Strait of Hormuz. A military spokesperson wrote on Platform X that Tehran would retain control even in the event of an agreement. The strait would "remain under full Iranian administration and sovereignty."

* The Iranian news agency Fars wrote that Iran had agreed to increase the number of passing ships back to pre-war levels. However, this does not mean a return to "free passage" as before the war. Trump's claim is therefore "incomplete" and does not correspond to reality.

* According to the presidential office, Iranian President Massud Peseshkian was open to a diplomatic solution on Saturday, but emphasized Iran's deep mistrust of Washington. "We remain open to talks, but the experience of past negotiations with the US forces us to be extremely cautious," Peseshkian said.

What Israel says

* According to media reports, Israel is very worried that Trump could strike a "bad deal" with Tehran. "While Israel originally aimed to achieve changes in four key areas - regime change, (a halt to) Iran's nuclear program, the ballistic missile program and support for Tehran's regional allies - it must now focus its efforts solely on the nuclear program," wrote a commentator in the newspaper "Israel Hajom".

* The "absolute minimum that could still be considered a success" would be the removal of all enriched uranium from Iran and the prevention of uranium enrichment for many years, he wrote. This could indeed seem like a copy of the nuclear agreement concluded in 2015 under the leadership of former US President Barack Obama. However, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who jointly made the decision to withdraw from the agreement, could "hardly achieve more than just that".

* Should Israel also have to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon as part of the US deal with Iran, this would be "very bad news for the inhabitants of northern Israel and for Lebanon - and very good news for the Hezbollah militia, which could accelerate its efforts to recover and regroup," the commentator wrote.