The USA denies wanting to use the Starlink satellite internet as a means of exerting pressure. Nevertheless, Europe is preparing an alternative solution for Ukraine. This is what it would look like.

Ukraine is heavily dependent on Starlink, but the US is considering restricting access.

Eutelsat has an adequate solution, but it is much more expensive and logistical hurdles could delay deployment.

In addition to Starlink restrictions, the US is also stopping intelligence support, which could be more serious militarily than the loss of satellite internet. Show more

For three years, Starlink's satellite internet has been a mainstay of Ukraine's defense against Russia. But now access could be in jeopardy. According to various reports, the US government could restrict the service. Unless Ukraine grants the USA access to its rare earths. A highly explosive power play over military sovereignty and geopolitical interests is gathering pace.

"Ukraine only works with Starlink. That is its polar star. Losing Starlink would be a major setback," the Reuters news agency quotes an unnamed source from US government circles. In fact, the network operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX has been indispensable for the Ukrainian army in recent years. It has enabled reconnaissance, coordination and communication on the front line, especially in areas where traditional networks have been destroyed.

Eutelsat as the only realistic alternative?

Musk made the service available free of charge at the start of the war. But as early as 2022, he made it clear that the financing was not sustainable in the long term. The costs for the 25,000 terminals amounted to around 80 million US dollars per year. The Pentagon stepped in, as did allies such as Poland.

«We have the same capabilities with global coverage, but the difference lies in our ability to fly a little higher. We are at 1200 kilometers, compared to Starlink's 400 kilometers.»

But it wasn't just about the financial outlay. Musk had Starlink access restricted in areas occupied by Russia. There are also reports that Musk personally spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine. The US government has therefore apparently considered using Ukraine's access to Starlink as leverage in negotiations. Trump and Musk deny this.

Either way, the EU is preparing for the shutdown. Should Starlink actually be canceled, alternatives are available. Oneweb, a satellite network operated by the Franco-British company Eutelsat, has been brought into play in particular. The EU is already negotiating with the company about extended cooperation for Ukraine. Eutelsat's share price has increased tenfold since the first reports of possible Starlink restrictions.

"We have the same capabilities with global coverage, but the difference lies in our ability to fly a little higher. We are at 1200 kilometers compared to Starlink's 400 kilometers," explained Eutelsat CEO Eva Berneke. Her company can offer the same level of service as Starlink, even if it does not have the same capacity. Secure satellite coverage is more important.

Eutelsat operates 35 satellites at an altitude of 36,000 kilometers as well as 600 OneWeb satellites in low earth orbit. A combination of these systems could help Ukraine, and drone operations would also be possible. However, critics complain about the high costs and OneWeb's terminals, which are difficult to transport.

Although Eutelsat has fewer terminals, they have a greater range. Image: Eutelsat

Europe's long-term strategy is still a long way off

At the same time, the EU is working on its own satellite infrastructure. The "IRIS²" program aims to create secure European communication systems. The EU is also examining whether it can grant Ukraine access to its GOVSATCOM network, which secures military and official communications. However, both projects will not be fully operational until 2026.

French MEP Christophe Grudler therefore called on the EU Commission to examine all possible alternatives: "We cannot afford to be too dependent on countries or companies outside the EU."

In addition to Oneweb, there is currently only one other candidate in Europe. The Luxembourg provider SES operates the "O3b mPower" system, which has been providing internet via satellite since 2024. However, with only six active satellites so far, the project falls far short of Starlink's capacity.

The USA is also turning off Ukraine's intelligence services

Even more serious for Ukraine than a possible Starlink failure is the loss of US intelligence support. According to media reports, Washington no longer shares current intelligence data with Kiev. "Without this information, Ukraine can hardly track enemy troop movements effectively," said German military expert Carlo Masala in the ZDF program "Markus Lanz". "A failure of the satellite system would have serious consequences for Ukraine. In fact, Russian dominance would suddenly increase as a result," warned Austrian military expert Markus Reisner.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umjerow, on the other hand, already sees alternatives and Ukrainian electronic warfare specialist Serhij Beskrestnow emphasized that the country has never fully relied on Starlink.