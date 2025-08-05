Thick air on the plane: the fart problem - Gallery A flight in economy class can be a challenge if you fart a lot (archive image) Image: dpa The air filters in the airplane absorb a lot. (archive picture) Image: dpa The urge to fart is greater in the air than on the ground. (archive picture) Image: dpa Protective suits are not necessary because of the farting problem in airplanes - this was the case during disinfections during the Corona period. (archive image) Image: dpa Thick air on the plane: the fart problem - Gallery A flight in economy class can be a challenge if you fart a lot (archive image) Image: dpa The air filters in the airplane absorb a lot. (archive picture) Image: dpa The urge to fart is greater in the air than on the ground. (archive picture) Image: dpa Protective suits are not necessary because of the farting problem in airplanes - this was the case during disinfections during the Corona period. (archive image) Image: dpa

Who hasn't experienced it: as soon as you lean back in your airplane seat, the air gets thick. Many people have to fart more on the plane than on the ground. This has something to do with altitude and pressure. What to do?

No time? blue News summarizes for you When flying, the air is looser in the intestines due to the change in air pressure and can escape.

The result: flatulence and annoyed seat neighbors.

Researchers have advice on how to remedy this. Show more

Sweat, bad breath, intrusive perfume - anyone who flies, especially in the cramped economy class, often has to overcome all kinds of odor challenges when in close contact with their seat neighbors. In addition, there's a common problem that is rarely talked about: flatus, or "the release of gas from the intestines via the anus", or colloquially: the fart.

Many passengers are familiar with it: as soon as the plane reaches a certain altitude, the intestines start to squeeze. This is completely normal, says gastroenterologist Birgit Terjung from Bonn-Beuel. "The air pressure changes at altitude, the air in the intestines is looser and can escape," she explains. This also happens several times a day on the ground, often unnoticed. "But if you're sitting in your own scent on a plane, you might notice it sooner." And possibly also the people sitting next to you.

"Let him drive"

A group of researchers from Denmark has already looked at this phenomenon scientifically. Their conclusion when the winds in the intestines are pushing too hard: "Let him drive" - and first author Hans-Christian Pommergaard still sticks to this today. The Danish surgeon specializing in liver surgery works in Copenhagen. At the time, the study was written with a humorous touch. "But everything in it is factually correct. We quoted from scientific studies," he says.

In their paper, which appeared in the New Zealand Medical Journal (NZMJ) in 2013, the authors made another suggestion in addition to not driving: activated charcoal in the aircraft seats. "We use activated charcoal filters in patients with stomas, i.e. artificial bowel or urinary outlets, to absorb odors," says Pommergaard.

The underwear fart test

US researchers have already proven that activated charcoal is very effective at neutralizing fart odours in a test with underpants. They filled the intestines of volunteers via a tube with gases that are normally found there and then recorded the farting. The result: "The only product that adsorbed practically all hydrogen sulphide gases were briefs made of a fabric made of activated carbon fibers," they wrote in the "American Journal of Gastroenterology" (AJG) in 2005.

However, aircraft manufacturer Airbus believes that the activated carbon in the seats is superfluous. "Cabin air circulation is already so sophisticated that it does not require such measures," says a spokeswoman when asked.

Airbus engineer Bruno Fargeon explains in a video that air in the aircraft is exchanged every two to three minutes, with fresh air and filtered air. He does not speak directly about farting problems. He sums it up as follows: "The airflow is optimized from top to bottom to remove stagnant air and limit the spread of air across the different rows of seats."

Advice: swallow less air

Lufthansa does not deal with the phenomenon of farting on board. "We are not aware of anything on this topic," it says when asked. At Turkish Airlines, the topic is discussed in detail. On its website, the airline gives tips on how you can prevent it yourself: Herbal tea instead of caffeine before flying, or eat and drink slowly. "Swallowing too much air can lead to bloating."

Gastroenterologist Birgit Terjung advises: "It's better not to eat another pizza or burger at the airport, it's heavy on the stomach and the digestive process has to be stimulated more." And that means more gases. Carbonated drinks can cause more air in the intestines, while alcohol paralyzes the digestive process. "Tomato juice is not a problem," says Terjung.

Pommergaard and colleagues also looked at the pilot's dilemma in the study - as mentioned, with the humorous touch. "If he holds back a fart, it could reduce his concentration and affect his ability to control the plane," they write. "On the other hand, if he farts, the co-pilot could be affected by the smell, which could also reduce safety on board."

The dilemma of first class

They also have consolation for economy passengers: in first class, the situation is possibly even worse. Unlike the simple seats "at the back", the leather seats at the front repel the fart and cannot absorb anything.

Terjung advises: "Walk up and down the aisle more often, massage your stomach from left to right if you feel pressure." And if it doesn't help? She agrees with Pommergaard: "Let it go, just do it."