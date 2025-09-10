The payment service Klarna, founded in Stockholm, is now venturing onto the US stock exchange after all. The existing investors want to cash in.(symbolic image) sda

The Swedish fintech Klarna is venturing onto the New York Stock Exchange. The "buy now, pay later" pioneer wants to drive its expansion with fresh capital. You need to know these five answers.

On Wednesday, the business world will be watching a major event. The Swedish payment service Klarna is planning its IPO in New York.

The fintech, known for "buy now, pay later", wants to raise fresh capital and strengthen its position in the international competition for market share. But what does this mean for the company - and for its customers?

blue News answers the five most important questions:

What is Klarna?

Klarna is a Swedish fintech company that was founded in 2005. It became known for its "buy now, pay later" model (BNPL), which enables online shopping with deferred payment. Klarna earns money with installment payments and profits primarily from reminder fees that customers have to pay if they do not pay on time.

With over 111 million active users and around 790,000 merchants in 26 countries - including Ikea, H&M, Nike and Walmart - Klarna is one of the world's leading payment service providers, according to Investors. Klarna also offers cards, shopping apps and financial tools and has held a banking license since 2017.

Why is Klarna going public?

Klarna wants to raise around 1.27 billion US dollars with the initial public offering(IPO). The target valuation is around 13 to 14 billion dollars - well below the company's previous record value of over 45 billion dollars.

Klarna is using the IPO to finance its transition to a neobank, support its international expansion - particularly in the USA - and strengthen its equity base.

How does an initial public offering (IPO) work?

The IPO is the first time shares are offered to the public and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (under the ticker "KLAR"). Klarna is targeting a price of 35 to 37 US dollars per share and wants to sell over 34.3 million shares. Investors are expressing their interest via the accompanying banks in the so-called bookbuilding process.

The IPO has an important consequence: as soon as Klarna shares are publicly traded, the company must publish regular financial reports.

Over-allotment options are also provided for: Seller shareholders have been granted put protection options over additional shares, as "Euronews" reports.

What are the advantages and disadvantages?

When a company goes public, there are also risks involved. Klarna's IPO has the following advantages and disadvantages.

One advantage for Klarna is access to fresh capital for growth, technology and expansion. Klarna could also gain greater brand awareness, credibility and attractiveness as an employer, including share ownership for employees.

There are also disadvantages. The IPO increases pressure from investors. Short-term expectations can affect long-term strategies. Another disadvantage is that potential market fluctuations could also weigh on the company.

What impact will the IPO have on Klarna and its customers?

The IPO not only gives the company additional capital, but also a stronger market presence - especially in the US market, which is central to Klarna. At the same time, it will be accompanied by clearer regulatory structures, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal" and "Investors". This means the

In addition, the IPO opens up new scope: there are plans to expand further business areas, such as banking tools or marketing services. Strategic takeovers are also conceivable in order to consolidate the company's own market position and drive innovation faster.

Little will change for customers in the short term. The familiar "buy now, pay later" services and the shopping app will remain in place. In the long term, however, there could be adjustments - be it through new services, changed fee models or revised payment terms. At the same time, the IPO opens up the opportunity for more attractive offers, for example through additional retailer partnerships or expanded functions. The "Wall Street Journal" also sees potential stimuli for customers here.