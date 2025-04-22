Insurers Helvetia and Baloise have announced their merger. Together they will form the second-largest insurance company in Switzerland. KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas

Baloise and Helvetia are shaking up the Swiss insurance market with their merger. They will form a new major player. What's behind it?

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The merger of Baloise and Helvetia will create a new insurance giant in Switzerland.

The new company will be called "Helvetia Baloise Holding AG".

Find out everything you need to know about the merger of the two long-established companies here. Show more

The two insurers Baloise and Helvetia are merging into one company. A merger of equals has been decided - and this will have an impact on the industry, employees and consumers. Here are the answers to the most important questions about the merger of Helvetia and Baloise.

Why are Helvetia and Baloise merging?

Both companies describe the merger as a "merger of equals". Both groups operate in similar markets with a similar portfolio (life and non-life insurance business). With the merger, they want to save costs and grow faster, especially in the European business.

However, it is also known that the Swedish financial investor Cevian, one of Baloise's largest shareholders, had recently urged the Basel-based company to realign itself.

The new Board of Directors is to consist of 14 people, seven from Helvetia and seven from Baloise. Dr. Thomas von Planta (Helvetia) is to become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Fabian Rupprecht (Helvetia) is planned as CEO.

What are the benefits of the merger of Helvetia and Baloise?

The merger is expected to result in annual synergies of around CHF 350 million over and above the current programs of the two individual companies. The combined business volume after the merger will be CHF 20 billion in eight countries and a global specialty business. This will make Helvetia Baloise the second-largest insurance group in Switzerland and one of the leading insurers in Europe, according to an ad hoc release. The Group will also be the largest employer in the insurance sector in Switzerland.

What will change for customers of the two companies after the merger?

Nothing will change immediately for customers with existing contracts. In the long term, however, the new group's offering will be expanded. In addition, the branch network in Switzerland will become denser as a result of the merger. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, despite the planned job cuts, more agency employees will be on hand to serve customers locally.

How extensive will the job cuts be?

Fabian Rupprecht, currently head of Helvetia and designated CEO of the new Helvetia Baloise Holding, confirmed that there will be job cuts. Not all of the approximately 22,000 employees currently working for both companies will be able to stay. Several locations in several countries will be affected. The job cuts are likely to be particularly noticeable at the headquarters of Helvetia in St. Gallen and Baloise in Basel.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, the job cuts are to be as socially responsible as possible. The main focus is on "natural fluctuation". In other words, if an employee resigns, the position will not be filled.

How is the Swiss insurance market affected by the merger?

The fact that there will be one less company on the insurance market in future should hardly be noticeable. After all, there are more than 190 private insurance companies vying for customers' favor. According to SRF, the Competition Commission is likely to give the green light for the merger. No problems are expected in the other countries in which Baloise and Helvetia operate either.

What changes will there be to sponsorship?

Among other things, Helvetia sponsors the national skiing team, while Baloise is active in the music sector. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, both companies have emphasized the long-term nature of the contracts. It is still too early for further details.

When should the merger of Helvetia and Baloise be completed?

The merger should be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

How is the stock market reacting?

The stock market applauds the announcement. Baloise shares rose by 2.9 percent and Helvetia by 1.9 percent by late morning.

Baloise will be merged into Helvetia. The exchange of Baloise shares for Helvetia shares is based on the market valuation of the two companies. The exchange ratio is therefore 1.0119 Helvetia shares for one Baloise share.

The shares of the new group will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the securities symbol "HBAN".

The completion of the transaction must still be approved by a two-thirds majority of the shareholders of both companies. The Extraordinary General Meetings are scheduled for May 23.