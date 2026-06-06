The firefly mating season begins and with it the small window of time in which the beetles glow. Archivbild: Keystone

The firefly season begins in Switzerland. Nature conservation organizations and research projects are currently calling for sightings of fireflies to be reported. The insects' spectacle of light can only be observed for a few weeks at a time.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Fireflies light up Switzerland again at night.

Many legends and myths surround the little beetle.

Anyone who discovers a firefly in Winterthur can report the sighting on a project page on the Internet. Show more

Where the animals can be found, why they glow and why they have become rarer in many places:

WHY DO FIREFLIES GLOW?

The glow is used to find a mate. In the case of the common firefly (Lampyris noctiluca), which is most common in German-speaking Switzerland, the flightless females sit on the ground and emit greenish-yellow light signals. The males fly around looking for the glowing females. The mating season takes place between June and July. At lower altitudes, the light period usually begins in mid-June, at higher altitudes often not until July.

The adults are only active for around two to four weeks. Once they have found a partner, they mate and lay eggs. They then die.

WHAT DO FIREFLIES DO WHEN THEY ARE NOT GLOWING?

The glowing phase is only a small part of their lives. Before fireflies become visible as adult beetles, they spend two to three years as larvae. During this time, they live in the soil, in the leaf layer or between plants and feed mainly on snails. Only then do they pupate and hatch as adult beetles.

WHERE CAN FIREFLIES BE OBSERVED?

Fireflies are found in large parts of Switzerland. Suitable habitats include forest edges, damp meadows, parks, semi-natural gardens and water banks. Well-known observation sites include the Käferbergwald forest in Zurich, the forest cemetery in Schaffhausen, the Aargau Jura, the region at the foot of Mount Pilatus and the Parc Bourget in Lausanne.

HOW DO YOU OBSERVE FIREFLIES PROPERLY?

The best chances of spotting them are on warm, calm nights between June and July. However, artificial light can interfere with the animals' communication. Experts therefore recommend avoiding flashlights and other light sources when observing them.

ARE WE SEEING FEWER FIREFLIES TODAY THAN IN THE PAST?

Although there is no nationwide population data, experts have been observing a decline for years. Nature conservation organizations cite the loss of near-natural habitats and increasing light pollution as the main causes. Intensive agriculture, soil sealing and the use of pesticides and snail poisons are also affecting the animals.

In order to find out more about the distribution of fireflies, various projects are currently collecting observations from the public. The "Fireflies in Winterthur" project, for example, is looking for sightings in the city. In eastern Switzerland, WWF Ostschweiz, Walter Zoo and other partners have launched a multi-year monitoring project. The Jurapark Aargau, Pro Natura and "Glühwürmchen.ch" are also calling for firefly sightings to be reported.

HOW CAN YOU HELP FIREFLIES?

According to the nature conservation organization Pro Natura, near-natural, diverse and preferably dark habitats are particularly important for fireflies. If you have a garden, you should therefore avoid snail poisons, pesticides and unnecessary lighting. Piles of branches, hedges, stones, herbaceous edges and sparsely mown meadows offer the animals shelter and hunting grounds. The firefly project also recommends not collecting animals and releasing them elsewhere.

FIREFLIES ARE BEETLES. WHERE DOES THE "LITTLE WORM" IN THE NAME COME FROM?

The name comes from the appearance of the females. In the large firefly, which is common in Central Europe, the females are unable to fly and retain an elongated, larva-like body shape even as adults. They therefore look more like small worms than typical beetles with wing covers.

The males, on the other hand, look much more like beetles: They have wings and can fly.