A coastal park larger than Hyde Park, the tallest residential tower in Greece and green visions - "The Ellinikon" urban project in Athens aims to be a role model. But the planned luxury has also met with criticism.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Ellinikon , a sustainable smart city based on the 15-minute city concept, is being built on the site of the old Athens airport.

The 200-metre-high Riviera Tower will be the tallest residential high-rise in Greece and is considered a prestige project.

Despite green promises, there is criticism due to its focus on luxury and environmental impact. Show more

The Ellinikon", one of the largest urban development projects in Europe, is being built on the site of the former Ellinikon Airport.

620 hectares directly on the Attic Riviera are to be transformed into a sustainable coastal city with apartments, offices, hotels, schools and a kilometer of public beach.

The plan is for all facilities to be within walking or cycling distance, in line with the 15-minute city concept. More than two thirds of the area is earmarked for green spaces and leisure facilities.

Foreign investors pay millions

These include a 263-hectare coastal park - larger than London's Hyde Park. The symbol of the project is the Riviera Tower, which at 200 meters will be the tallest building in Greece and is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

Despite green principles such as LEED certification and rainwater harvesting, criticism is growing. Many apartments have gone to foreign investors, with prices of up to 25 million euros - unaffordable for most Athenians. Critics warn of gentrification.

There are also environmental concerns: residents report dust, noise and night-time construction work. Politically, "The Ellinikon" is seen as a symbol of change after the debt crisis, but whether it will benefit everyone or mainly investors remains controversial.

