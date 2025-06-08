Users are sharing trends and hypes on social media under the hashtag "Propaganda I'm Not Falling For" that they don't want to be a part of. Screenshot TikTok/ larification

Lea Oetiker

There is a new trend on social media. It's called "Propaganda I'm Not Falling For". This involves users sharing current trends or popular things that they won't or don't want to take part in. There are now so many that it is almost impossible to keep track of them all.

The video trend attempts to create order. It puts certain effects of social media in a critical light and thus sparks discussions.

For example, users write on their list: Matcha, using ChatGPT for everything, working from nine to five, Taylor Swift, SkinnyTok, Dubai, Apero Spritz, open relationships, not understanding humor, buying the new iPhone straight away every time, being misogynistic, the Male Loneliness Epidemic and much more. The lists are long and different for each person.

"Propaganda" is used as a euphemism

But there is one thing they all have in common: they are all things that have become hype thanks to social media. The word "propaganda" is used as a euphemism or umbrella term for all influences and trends through social media. The song "I Think About It All The Time" by the musician Charli XCX and the musician Bon Iver can often be heard in the background of the video.

The lists are often discussed in the comments, as not everyone agrees with every item on them. One example: the plush figure Labubu. In recent months, the monster elf has become a popular bag tag for adults. Labubus can be found on the lists again and again. Why exactly is not explained. However, the comments often say that they are "so ugly". Others think they are super cool.

The hashtag on TikTok has several hundred thousand posts and is growing. Initially, it was mainly young women who took part in the trend, but now many men are doing so too.