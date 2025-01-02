Reports of dogs with severe neurological disorders have been increasing recently. Werewolf syndrome could be caused by certain chewing bones (symbolic image). KEYSTONE

Cases of dogs with severe neurological symptoms are increasing in Europe. Experts suspect that contaminated chewing bones could be the cause of werewolf syndrome.

No time? blue News summarizes for you For months, dogs in Germany and other countries have suddenly developed neurological symptoms such as panic, epileptic seizures and extreme sensitivity to stimuli.

Evidence points to poisoning from contaminated chewing bones. However, the investigations have not yet been completed and dog owners are advised to exercise caution when buying such products for the time being.

With calming medication and an adapted daily routine, many dogs can recover after a few weeks; euthanasia should therefore not be considered prematurely. Show more

In recent months, an increasing number of dogs in Germany and other European countries have been affected by a mysterious disease. These animals, which previously showed no abnormalities, suddenly develop panic reactions and severe neurological symptoms that can extend to epileptic seizures.

In social media, the phenomenon is referred to as "werewolf syndrome". There are indications that poisoning, possibly from contaminated chewing bones, could be the cause, writes the science magazine "Spektrum". Dr. Nina Meyerhoff from the University of Veterinary Medicine Hanover is working with international colleagues to investigate the background to this disorder.

Dr. Meyerhoff explains that there is no central reporting point for these cases, which makes it difficult to assess the problem. Nevertheless, vets in Germany have registered at least 50 confirmed cases since September. However, the actual number of dogs affected could be much higher, as many cases are not reported or investigated by veterinary neurologists. The phenomenon is also being observed in other European countries such as Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium.

Dramatic changes in behavior

The affected dogs show dramatic behavioral changes that can occur suddenly. They react extremely sensitively to stimuli, are anxious and some try to jump out of the window. Some dogs suffer epileptic seizures. These symptoms often occur in episodes, with the animals being more nervous than usual between seizures.

Important for dog owners: your pet is not being disobedient at such a time, but is suffering. Stress, whether positive or negative, can be a trigger. If the symptoms recur, you should definitely take your dog to the vet, ideally a veterinary neurologist. It is important to keep the dog in a safe environment and keep it away from children if it becomes conspicuous.

However, "Spektrum" emphasizes that behavioural changes can also be caused by pain, so it is important to be able to rule this out as the cause.

Are chewing bones made from bovine hide the cause?

If neurological disorders are indeed present, vets treat them with calming and anxiety-relieving medication, and appropriate medication for epileptic seizures.

The dog's daily routine should be adapted to provide it with peace and quiet and a safe place to retreat to. In the long term, attempts are made to determine the cause of the symptoms, with a focus on poisoning as a possible cause.

Veiligheidswaarschuwing voor Barkoo kauwbotjes voor honden: Barkoo kaustange (29 centimeter) en Barkoo kauknochen (geknotet. natur 11 centimeter). Vermoedelijke oorzaak van het ontstaan van ernstige neurologische afwijkingen bij honden. Zie https://t.co/4mXd0e0aHx pic.twitter.com/PoEMvRgCPV — Nederlandse Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit (@_NVWA) December 31, 2024

There are indications that contaminated chewing bones made from cattle hide may be the cause, but this has not yet been proven. Nevertheless, the Dutch Food Safety Authority (NVWA) warns against Barkoo brand chews.

Do not put down too quickly

Spektrum recommends generally avoiding such products for the time being until more information is available. The search for the triggering substance is difficult, as many substances can cause neurological deficits.

The good news for dog owners is that many affected dogs recover after a few weeks. They should therefore not consider euthanizing them too quickly. Patience is crucial in the recovery process.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.