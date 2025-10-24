"Asterix in Lusitania" is the 41st Asterix volume and will be available from October 23. Keystone

Asterix remains Asterix - because everything changes: The success of the series lies in the balancing act between zeitgeist and contemporary criticism. The new Asterix volume takes us to Portugal and reaches as far as Silicon Valley.

In the new Asterix volume "Asterix in Lusitania", Asterix and Obelix travel to present-day Portugal to help the unjustly imprisoned fish sauce manufacturer Schãoprozes.

The series remains true to its tradition: 44 pages, a feast at the end and numerous anachronisms that humorously transfer current topics to ancient Gaul.

The text, drawing and translation were created in parallel to enable simultaneous publication in 23 countries. Show more

The latest Asterix volume, "Asterix in Lusitania", was published on Thursday. In the 41st volume, Asterix, Obelix and their little dog Idefix travel to Lusitania, now Portugal. There they have to prove that the fish sauce manufacturer Schãoprozes is innocent and in prison because the Roman prefect Fetterbonus wants to conquer the market with his inferior fish sauce and is not afraid to put the competition behind bars. So a friend calls on the Gallic heroes for help.

In Lusitania, they encounter "Kabeljão", Pastel de Nata and Vinho Verde instead of "Wildsãu" - and the cliché that the Portuguese tend to be melancholy and pessimistic. "I'm depressed that I'm so happy," says Obelix when he dresses up as a Lusitanian.

"Asterix in Lusitania" has an initial print run of five million copies and is published simultaneously in 23 countries and in 19 languages and dialects. Over 400 million Asterix volumes have been sold since the first edition. But where does this success come from? What's in the Gauls' magic potion?

Elonmus, Marcus Zuckergus and Fetterbonus

A look back shows how consistently the brand has been built. Asterix was invented in 1959 by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. Together they published 24 volumes until Goscinny died in 1977. Uderzo continued to draw and write alone until Didier Conrad finally took over the drawings in 2013. Jean Yves Ferri wrote the story between 2013 and 2021. "Asterix in Lusitania" is now the second volume with texts by Fabrice Caro.

Goscinny and Uderzo established three unofficial rules for an Asterix volume: 1. it is 44 pages long 2. there is a feast at the end. 3. the stories work with anachronisms. This means that famous personalities, phenomena and political debates from the present are placed in the time of the Gauls.

The new volume also adheres to these rules. With the Romans Elonmus and Marcus Zuckergus, the businessman Fetterbonus and the Gaul Mandarfjanix, who is struggling with a pension reform, Silicon Valley, criticism of globalization and capitalism and an angry citizen find their way into the story.

They continue the Asterix series: author Fabrice Caro (left) and illustrator Didier Conrad. KEYSTONE

Many people who read Asterix as a child still do so today because they now recognize these puns and anachronisms, whereas they used to focus on the adventure story. In this way, the audience remains loyal over the decades.

This balancing act between zeitgeist and contemporary criticism brings Asterix much praise. " Die weisse Iris ", the first Caro volume from 2023, was described by "Die Zeit" as"the best Asterix since René Goscinny". The punchlines are precise and hit out in all directions. The Tages-Anzeiger says that Fabrice Caro is doing the series more than good. Der Spiegel even calls the new volume "a triumph".

«You can't translate Asterix, you have to adapt it» Albert Uderzo Asterix inventor

At the same time, others criticize that the clichés are exaggerated, women play minor roles and black characters are portrayed in a racist stereotype. The authors have now reacted to the latter: The Black Pirate has been reworked - his exaggerated lips and speech impediment have disappeared. "O tempora, o mores", is all the captain says ("O times, o mores").

These anachronisms also make Asterix a challenge to translate. "You can't translate Asterix, you have to adapt it", Uderzo is reported to have said. Each language version therefore invents its own puns and jokes. In the German version of "Die weisse Iris", for example, climate activists appear on the streets.

Each volume is translated back into French at the end so that the authors can check every punchline. Incidentally, the writing, drawing and translating happen simultaneously: Didier Conrad starts drawing while Fabrice Caro is still writing the story - and the translations are created in parallel. This is the only way it has been possible to publish a new Asterix volume based on the inventors' recipe every two years or so since 2013.

44 pages, a party at the end - that remains the same. Only the present changes.

