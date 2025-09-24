WhatsApp will soon have a new function. sda

The messenger service WhatsApp is expanding its offering: Messages can now be translated directly in the app. There are already 19 languages available for iPhone users, while Android is still lagging behind with six languages.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you WhatsApp now offers a translation function for individual, group and channel chats.

iPhone users can choose from 19 languages, on Android there are six for the time being.

Translations run directly on the device to protect privacy. Show more

WhatsApp has activated a new function designed to make chats easier: Messages can now be translated directly in the app. Anyone who holds down a message and taps on "Translate" can select and save the desired language. The function is available in individual, group and channel chats.

There are currently still major differences between the operating systems: iPhone users can already access 19 languages, while Android users are initially only offered six languages - including English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian and Arabic. According to WhatsApp, however, the range will be gradually expanded.

Special function on Android

There is also a special extra on Android: entire chats can be translated automatically, including incoming messages. WhatsApp has so far left open whether this feature will also be available on iOS.

The company emphasizes that translations only take place directly on the end device. This means that the content cannot be viewed by WhatsApp itself and the privacy of users is guaranteed.