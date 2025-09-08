Like Apple's new mobile operating system, WhatsApp is also being immersed in glass. Imago

WhatsApp is gradually introducing a new "Liquid Glass Design" on Apple devices. This is more than just cosmetic. It is part of a larger strategy that is closely aligned with Apple's future operating system iOS 26.

Martin Abgottspon

Transparent surfaces, smooth animations and a play on light and shadow: the "Liquid Glass Design" introduces an aesthetic to Apple's iOS that is more reminiscent of architecture than classic app design. WhatsApp is now one of the first applications to adopt this concept. The first screenshots from beta version 25.24.10.70 show navigation bars in glass style, with further interface areas to follow gradually.

WhatsApp is thus not only responding to design trends, but also to technical requirements. Apple is making its own Glass design the standard with iOS 26 and large third-party apps are adapting early on to ensure smooth integration.

WhatsApp on Apple's iPhones could look something like this in the future. WABetaInfo

Between function and staging

But how much substance is behind the new look? According to the WABetaInfo portal, the WhatsApp development team attaches particular importance to ensuring that readability and accessibility do not suffer despite the transparent layers. At the same time, smoother animations are intended to modernize the user experience.

This also poses challenges. Glass elements require more computing power and not all iPhone models have the same graphical resources. It remains to be seen whether the new design will offer the same performance on older devices as on current iPhones.

A gradual conversion

The changeover will not be abrupt, however, but will take place in phases. Initially, central navigation elements at the bottom of the screen will appear in the new look, followed later by other areas. WhatsApp has not officially announced a timetable, but observers assume that a large part of the interface will have been changed by the time iOS 26 is released.

The strategy is clear. WhatsApp wants to visually integrate closely with the system without giving up its own brand identity. Users should have the feeling that the app and operating system form a single unit.

Even more in the pipeline

Alongside the glass look, WhatsApp is experimenting with new functions that will be introduced independently of the design. Just recently, a feature was rolled out that users have to activate manually. This also indicates that the app is being developed in a more modular way.

Whether the transparent aesthetics will be perceived as progress in the long term or more of a fashion effect remains to be seen. One thing is certain: with the "Liquid Glass Design", WhatsApp is moving even closer to Apple's ecosystem - and sending a signal that visual language is increasingly becoming part of the brand strategy.