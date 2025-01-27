  1. Residential Customers
Can be used privately and professionally WhatsApp is finally testing a useful feature for the iPhone

Martin Abgottspon

27.1.2025

In future, iPhone users will also be able to switch between different accounts in WhatsApp at the touch of a button.
In future, iPhone users will also be able to switch between different accounts in WhatsApp at the touch of a button.
Meta

Multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device? This has long been part of everyday life for Android users. Now the multi-account function no longer seems too far away for iPhone owners.

27.01.2025, 11:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • WhatsApp is testing multi-accounts on iOS. In future, users will be able to manage multiple accounts in one app.
  • The function is included in a current beta version, but an exact release date is still unclear.
  • A second account can be added via the settings with an additional phone number or linked to another device using a QR code.
Show more

WhatsApp users with an iPhone can soon look forward to a practical new feature: the messenger service is currently testing the ability to manage multiple accounts within one app. With the new function, users can easily switch between different accounts - ideal for those who use WhatsApp both privately and professionally. The need to use two devices for this could soon be a thing of the past.

First clues discovered in beta version

As the WhatsApp specialist portal Wabetainfo reports, the multi-account function is included in the test version 25.2.10.70 of the iOS app. However, the feature is still at an early stage of development. It therefore remains unclear when it will be rolled out for all iOS users.

The function has been available for Android users since 2023. This could mean that the implementation for iOS will not be too long in coming, as many of the technical foundations already exist.

How adding a second account works

To use another WhatsApp account, users need a second phone number. This is set up via the app settings. Under the menu item "Account" there is the option "Add account". Here you can either create a new account for the second phone number or link an existing account.

Important: When linking an existing account, a backup should be created in advance to avoid data loss. Alternatively, the account can also be linked to the iOS device using a QR code. This method is particularly useful if the account is already active on another smartphone - in this case, it can still be used on both devices.

