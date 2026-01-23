Anyone trying to send messages or use social media on Friday afternoon had to be patient at times. Users in several European countries reported issues with WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Massive Meta Outage WhatsApp, Instagram, and others are partially down

No time? blue News summarizes for you Users have been reporting outages on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook since Friday afternoon.

The issues are affecting the Meta Group’s services to varying degrees.

The company has not yet issued an official statement.

Since Friday afternoon, reports of outages affecting Meta Group services have been piling up on various outage tracking platforms. WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram are particularly affected.

While some users can still send messages, others are reporting connection issues or content that won’t load.

WhatsApp Experiencing Issues

According to reports so far, Facebook appears to be the most severely affected by the issues. Several users report that the platform is temporarily inaccessible. Instagram is also experiencing loading issues.

WhatsApp is still functioning, albeit with limitations, for many users, though it is not consistently stable. On sites like Allestörungen and Netzwelt, reports increased significantly throughout the afternoon.

The outages are being reported from various European countries. It is currently unclear exactly how many users are affected.

The Meta Group has not yet officially commented on the issues. Therefore, it remains unclear what is causing the outage and when the services will be fully operational again.

Other major platforms such as X, Reddit, or TikTok do not appear to be affected at this time.